Philadelphia will pay $ 20 to replace the cheesecake

If the shortage of cream cheese ruining your Christmas cheesecake plans, Philadelphia Cream Cheese wants to help you with the replacement.

Recognizing the continued disruption in the supply chain for the key ingredient in cheesecake, the Kraft Heinz brand on Wednesday announced it would reimburse 18,000 consumers $ 20 for a holiday dessert through its Philadelphia Spread the Feeling offering.

Enter for a chance to win a digital $ 20 reward on SpreadTheFeeling.comfrom noonET Friday. There will be 10,000 reservations on Friday, then 8,000 additional places will be available from Saturday noon.

According to the fine print, those who get one of the limited seats will be required to submit a store or restaurant receipt dated December 17 on Christmas Eve with an identified dessert or dessert ingredient to qualify.

Save better, spend better:Money tips and advice delivered straight to your inbox. register here

Recall of ham 2021:Alexander & Hornungre calls for 2.3million pounds of pork including ham and pepperoni for possible listeria

“It’s not an empty shelf, it’s a holiday tradition that waits another year,” Philadelphia said in a Youtube video about the promotion. “This year, turn that famous cheesecake into these famous brownies. … Share cookies, whatever will make you feel something in that cheesecake-shaped hole in your holiday heart.”

Basak Oguz, the brand’s marketing director, said in a statement that Philadelphia cream cheese has been a staple in American households for the past 150 years.

As we continue to see high and sustained demand, we want to make sure there is enough cream cheese for bagels, cheesecakes and everything in between, Oguz said. “We were excited to share that we were investing millions of dollars to make Philadelphia Cream Cheese available to anyone who wants it, wherever they like to shop, for the next 150 years and beyond.

Last week, a Kraft Heinz spokesperson told USA TODAY the company “is optimizing our production to meet unprecedented demand.”

“We ship 30-35% more product to restaurant partners compared to a year ago,” the spokesperson said in an email, noting that home consumption, which remained 18% higher at 2019 levels, increasing demand.

Bagel stores are grappling with the shortage of cream cheese, and Junior’s Cheesecake has had to shut down production at its New Jersey factory twice because it didn’t have enough cream cheese.

Andrew Tobisch, spokesperson for Schreiber Foods, said every cream cheese supplier is struggling to keep up with demand.

“While this demand has been stable, it is really global events that are the main driver. Things like the pandemic, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions are all obstacles as everyone has to get over it, ”Tobisch said in an email to USA TODAY.

Mariah Carey McDonald’s Beanies:How to get a free beanie with ordering from McDonald’s Mariah menu on Wednesdays, while supplies last

Christmas Shipping Times:Wednesday is the last day to send gifts with FedEx, USPS Ground

Philadelphia Spread the Feeling Offer

Philadelphia’s Spread the Feeling offer begins at noon ET on Friday where 10,000 people will book reservations atSpreadTheFeeling.com. Then, 8,000 more spaces will open Saturday at noon ET.

Depending on the brand, consumers who get any of the 18,000 reservations will need to purchase dessert or dessert ingredients between Friday and December 24 at a store or restaurant and keep the receipt. The receipt must show what was purchased, the date and the name of the store or restaurant to be eligible.

“It doesn’t matter if you spend $ 10 or $ 40, you will still receive the digital $ 20 reward with your validated proof of purchase,” Philadelphia said in the fine print.

Consumers who have received confirmation of their reservation will receive a unique link to submit the receipt between December 28 at 9:00 am and January 4 at 11:59 pm ET. Digital rewards will be sent within two to four weeks.

Salary increase in the reception area:Hobby Lobby increases minimum wage to $ 18.50 an hour for full-time workers starting January 1

Higher food prices:The rising rate of inflation means that groceries and Christmas gifts are costing more. How to fight against rising prices

Contribution: Taylor Avery, USA TODAY

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter:@KellyTyko.For shopping news, tips and deals, join us onour Facebook Shopping Ninjas group.

Other shortages?

Share the items you’ve been struggling to find, your holiday shopping plans, and how inflation is hitting your wallet and Christmas dinner on the form below. If you don’t see a form, Click here.