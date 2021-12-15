Hard Rock pays $ 1.1 billion for Mirage hotel and casino on the Strip





You won’t have to go to South Florida to rock in a guitar-shaped hotel anymore. Hard Rock International Tuesday announcement it acquires the operations of The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from MGM Resorts International. The company said in a statement on the deal that it plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel along the Las Vegas Strip. The cost of operating assets for the Mirage is nearly $ 1.1 billion, subject to working capital adjustments. Once the transaction is completed, Hard Rock will sign a long-term lease with Vici Properties, which will soon become the owner of the Mirages real estate property. Hard Rock had previously purchased the licensing and naming rights from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in May 2020. At the time, the company said it was looking for opportunities to bring the brand into the market. region. We are honored to welcome the 3,500 members of The Mirages team to the Hard Rock family, Hard Rock President Jim Allen said in a statement. When complete, Hard Rock Las Vegas will be a fully integrated resort welcoming meetings, groups, tourists and casino guests from around the world to its nearly 80-acre location in the center of the Strip. The operation is should close in the second half of 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company’s plans for the instrument-shaped hotel to hit the Strip will likely mimic the guitar-shaped Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The hotel, which cost $ 1.5 billion to complete and opened in October 2019, has more than 600 rooms and suites and is 450 feet tall. Vici agreed in August to buy another REIT MGM Growth Properties in a deal valuing the latter at $ 17.2 billion. The company will assume about $ 5.7 billion in debt under the deal, which is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2022, while MGM Growth Properties will receive nearly $ 4.4 billion in cash. Other MGM Growth holdings include the Excalibur and Luxor casinos on the Vegas Strip, as well as the Borgata in Atlantic City and the Yonkers Raceway & Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York. Vegas properties are moving again for a lot of money as the entertainment-driven city emerges from the pandemic. Several months ago, Blackstone agreed to sell The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for more than $ 5.6 billion. The company will make nearly $ 4.1 billion in profits from the sale. MGM Resorts International is resuming operations for around $ 1.6 billion, while a three-company partnership purchases the property. Contact Holden Walter-Warner

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/2021/12/14/hard-rock-paying-1b-for-mirage-hotel-and-casino/

