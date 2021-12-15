Surprise! Vacation packages advance on time





According to data from ShipMatrix, a software vendor that works with parcel shippers, parcel deliveries by UPS, FedEx, and the U.S. Postal Service are all running close to 100% on-time. It’s a pleasant surprise, even for those who anticipated that these three services would be well prepared for the holiday season.

“If you’re operating at the top, that’s great,” said Satish Jindel, President of ShipMatrix. “I was expecting [the performance rate] be in the mid-90s. “

Jindel attributes the better-than-expected results to three factors.

“One is [that] carriers have added capacity, ”he said. “Second, a lot more consumers are buying from stores this year compared to last year. Getting shipments to stores rather than homes helps. And third, people have been exposed to supply chain challenges a lot, with ships sitting outside ports. So many people didn’t want to risk a delay, so they ordered or bought early. “

A survey for UPS earlier this year found that 91% of consumers said they plan to finish all their holiday shopping a week before Christmas, up from 81% last year. And about 60% of consumers aimed to complete their shopping two weeks before the holidays, up from 52% in 2020, while 25% said they plan to complete their lists before Black Friday. Jindel said the top three delivery services have made major investments in increasing capacity over the past 12 months. FedEx FDX A year ago, all three were affected by a huge increase in shipping volumes, for example, said its 2020 deliveries were 24% above 2019 levels. This put shipment volumes above departments’ capacities and pushed their systems to breaking point. UPS UPS said it added 2 million square feet of automated facilities, as well as equipment to process 130,000 more packages per hour than it was able to handle last year. The Postal Service said it added 13 million square feet of additional space in more than 100 locations, including more than 50 annexes, and installed 112 new parcel sorting machines. And the three delivery services have recruited tens of thousands of seasonal workers, in addition to hiring more permanent full-time staff, despite the labor shortage. This year, Jindel said overall shipping volumes would only be slightly higher than in 2021, perhaps a small single-digit increase across the industry. But the increased capacity will make the management of this volume much smoother. Even so, that doesn’t mean holiday shoppers will be able to have whatever they want delivered by December 25. Some items are still out of stock and will not be able to begin their journey to buyers’ homes or nearby stores in time for the holidays. But Jindel said the data shows the shipping companies are meeting their promised delivery times. However, it is better not to wait to order or send gifts. The Postal Service recommends that consumers mail non-express packages by Wednesday and first-class packages weighing less than a pound by Friday to have them delivered before Christmas. All three carriers are also reporting that their delivery networks are functioning well, although they are all reporting an increase in parcel volumes. The Postal Service said it plans to deliver between 850 million and 950 million packages between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. This gives USPS a chance to surpass the record 925 million packages delivered during the 2020 holiday season, and will certainly surpass the 810 million packages the service delivered in the final pre-pandemic holiday season of 2019. UPS also said it expects volume to increase from record levels last year, although it has yet to provide details. In the first nine months of this year, the daily domestic parcel volume at UPS increased 2% from 2020, itself up 15% from the first nine months of 2019. FedEx said it plans to process 100,000 more packages this holiday season than in 2019.

