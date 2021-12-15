Willie Brown, president of SEPTA, resigns

Willie Brown, longtime president of Local 234 of the Transport Workers’ Union, has resigned as president of SEPTA’s largest union.
Brown, 58, resigned as president of Local 234 on Friday, Brown confirmed. Brian Pollittre replaces Brown as president of 234.
Local 234 represents approximately 5,000 city bus and express train trolley operators, mechanics and others.
Brown, who served as president of Local 234 from 2013 to 2021 and previously from 2008 to 2010, will now lead the transit, universities, utilities and services division of the Transport Workers Union of America.
I am not retired. I’m still working, Brown told The Inquirer. It’s a promotion, that’s what it was for me. i try to give [the Transport Workers Union of America] my attention.
Brown was elected to his post at the Transport Workers Union of America international convention in September, said Jamie Horwitz, spokesperson for Local 234.
For Brown, it was crucial that he remain president of Local 234 until the union came to an agreement on a new contract. Negotiations with the Transit Authority became controversial this fall, with the prospect of a strike if a deal was not reached by the November 1 deadline.
Two days before the union’s previous contract expired, a tentative agreement was reached on a contract that included annual increases, parental leave and a one-time pandemic risk premium.
I didn’t want to leave until then, Brown said.
Brown will be based at the Transport Workers Union of America headquarters in Washington DC, Horwitz said. At the union’s executive council meeting on Friday, Brown pledged to take the job, where he will lead a division representing bus and train operators, engineers, mechanics, supervisors, cleaners, service workers. box office and other positions in cities like New York, San Francisco and Philadelphia. .
Whenever you call, I’ll be there, Brown said at the meeting, according to a press release.
While in the new position at the international union, Brown looked with pride at his tenure as president of Local 234, saying he was happy to have avoided the pitfalls that often accompany unions.
I’m just happy we were able to keep pace, he said. I pride myself on trying to keep on top of all the things you can fall into as a union. I am very proud of it.