Willie Brown, president of SEPTA, resigns





Willie Brown, longtime president of Local 234 of the Transport Workers’ Union, has resigned as president of SEPTA’s largest union. Brown, 58, resigned as president of Local 234 on Friday, Brown confirmed. Brian Pollittre replaces Brown as president of 234. Local 234 represents approximately 5,000 city bus and express train trolley operators, mechanics and others. Brown, who served as president of Local 234 from 2013 to 2021 and previously from 2008 to 2010, will now lead the transit, universities, utilities and services division of the Transport Workers Union of America. I am not retired. I’m still working, Brown told The Inquirer. It’s a promotion, that’s what it was for me. i try to give [the Transport Workers Union of America] my attention. Brown was elected to his post at the Transport Workers Union of America international convention in September, said Jamie Horwitz, spokesperson for Local 234. For Brown, it was crucial that he remain president of Local 234 until the union came to an agreement on a new contract. Negotiations with the Transit Authority became controversial this fall, with the prospect of a strike if a deal was not reached by the November 1 deadline. Two days before the union’s previous contract expired, a tentative agreement was reached on a contract that included annual increases, parental leave and a one-time pandemic risk premium. I didn’t want to leave until then, Brown said. Brown will be based at the Transport Workers Union of America headquarters in Washington DC, Horwitz said. At the union’s executive council meeting on Friday, Brown pledged to take the job, where he will lead a division representing bus and train operators, engineers, mechanics, supervisors, cleaners, service workers. box office and other positions in cities like New York, San Francisco and Philadelphia. . Whenever you call, I’ll be there, Brown said at the meeting, according to a press release. While in the new position at the international union, Brown looked with pride at his tenure as president of Local 234, saying he was happy to have avoided the pitfalls that often accompany unions. I’m just happy we were able to keep pace, he said. I pride myself on trying to keep on top of all the things you can fall into as a union. I am very proud of it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inquirer.com/news/willie-brown-septa-twu-local234-steps-down-20211215.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos