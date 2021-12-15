‘Fearless Girl’ Crosses Another Barrier in Continuing Quest to Stay Off the New York Stock Exchange





Last month the fate of theFearless girl statue outside the New York Stock Exchange was questioned when the permit ensuring its place in the city center has expired. Now, it looks like the sculpture can stay in its place as long as its owners overcome one final legal hurdle. Yesterday, the city’s Monuments Preservation Commission voted to renew the permit for the 4-foot-tall, 250-pound statue, keeping it in its current location across from the Stock Exchange for another three years. The decision was unanimous, with the agreement of the 11 voting members of the committee. However, this is not the only agency that has a say. Now, the matter is before the Public Design Commission, which will vote on the matter at one of its next meetings, scheduled for January and February, according to NBC New York. While the Monuments Preservation Commission simply decides the location, the Public Design Commission weighs in on the need for the artwork itself, including its context and symbolic value. Just now: @nyclandmarks unanimous vote to extend Fearless Girl’s stay in front of @NYSE. But the final decision (and discussion of the thorny issues of artists’ rights) lies with the Public Design Commission, which is expected to rule next month. – Zachary Small (@ZacharyHSmall) December 14, 2021 Its future location isn’t the only question mark looming Fearless girl. Sculpture designer Kristen Visbal is engaged in an ongoing legal battle with State Street Corporation, the financial services company that commissioned her, over who owns the intellectual property. At the center of the dispute is the issue of replication, as Visbal wants to make and sell copies of her sculpture, but State Street says she has waived the right to do so. Earlier this month, Visbal claimed that the contract State Street submitted to the city when commissioning the artwork grants the artist intellectual property rights. The company, meanwhile, says it has a copy of the contract that limits artists’ control over the sculpture. The two parties are engaged in a mediation requested by the court to settle the dispute. Fearless girl was first installed on the occasion of International Women’s Day in 2017. At the time, it was located in New York’s Bowling Green, looking at Wall Streets Charging bull. The Visbals sculpture was moved to its current location in 2018, when State Street was granted a three-year permit. This permit expired on November 29 of this year. To follow Artnet news on Facebook:





