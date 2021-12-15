Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday December 15
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street looks stable ahead of the Fed’s expected pivot
2. Retail sales growth in November is well below estimates
The government said on Wednesday before the bell that November retail sales were only up 0.3% from the previous month, only about a third of the expected advance. The slowdown in sales growth came amid higher prices and earlier holiday shopping announcements. October’s increase has been revised up slightly to 1.8%. Total retail sales from September to November were up 16.2% from the same period a year ago.
3. The anticipated acceleration of the Fed’s rate cut could pave the way for a rate hike
Retail sales are the latest major economic report as central bankers head towards the last day of their two-day meeting in December. The Fed’s expected accelerated cut could pave the way for its first near-zero interest rate hike in the Covid era. The central bank is also expected to provide a new description of its perception of inflation, acknowledging that it no longer sees inflation as transitory. The market will also be watching for any clues as to when the Fed may start reducing its $ 8.7 trillion balance sheet.
4.Biden expected to sign debt ceiling increase before deadline
House Democrats passed a debt ceiling increase with a Republican vote, sending the measure to President Joe Biden early Wednesday. He is expected to sign it just hours before the Treasury Department predicts he will use up his tools to pay government bills, a result that would wreak havoc on the U.S. economy. The Senate, also controlled by Democrats, on Tuesday afternoon approved the increase in the country’s borrowing limit along party lines. Once signed, the resolution would raise the debt ceiling by $ 2.5 trillion, possibly enough to pass next year’s midterm elections.
5. CDC Says Delta Is Still Dominant But Omicron Is Spreading Fast
The Covid omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa about a month ago, compose now about 3% of sequenced cases in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While delta remains the dominant strain in the United States, the CDC said the highly mutated omicron variant is spreading rapidly. Respond to a Washington Post Report Of a possible “massive wave” of omicron infections as early as January, the CDC said in a statement that the scenario described was one of several discussed in a regular meeting with public health officials.
