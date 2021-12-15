UK inflation: prices rise at fastest pace in 10 years as economy stagnates





for national statistics. Prices are overtaking wage increases and posing a dramatic challenge for the Bank of England as it grapples with a UK consumer price inflation jumped to 5.1% in November, its highest level in more than a decade, according to the Officefor national statistics. Prices are overtaking wage increases and posing a dramatic challenge for the Bank of England as it grapples with a stalled economy and a new wave of coronavirus infections

The November CPI reading was much stronger than economists expected at 4.7%, and the highest since September 2011.

Registration gasoline prices largely contributed to the sharp rise in inflation. But retail prices for a wide range of products have also increased, including clothing, food, used cars, alcohol and tobacco, as well as books, games and toys.

Cost pressures show no sign of easing as prices for goods leaving UK factories jumped 9.1% in November, the highest producer inflation rate in more than 13 years. And the labor shortage got even worse last month with vacancies hitting a new all-time high of nearly 1.2 million.

Samuel Tombs, UK chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said inflation is expected to stay close to November’s rate for the next four months, before rising to 6% in April and then falling sharply. Tombs said shock inflation figures are “uncomfortably high” for the Bank of England, which would normally react to surging inflation by raising interest rates from a record low of 0.1% . It meets Thursday to decide monetary policy, just a day after the International Monetary Fund urged it to raise rates. Higher official interest rates can increase the cost of borrowing for businesses and households, as well as encourage people to save more, thereby helping to lower inflation. But they can also take some of the heat out of the economy, and the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant may force the central bank to hold back the fire until it can assess the damage. “The rapid rise in (…) inflation over the past four months is unlikely to panic the [central bank] to raise interest rates this week, given that the extent of the economic damage caused by Omicron is still unknown, ”Tombs said. Rising inflation is bad news for UK workers, who had seen their wages rise sharply during the recovery from the first waves of coronavirus but are now facing a shock of stickers in stores. Early estimates suggest that the median monthly salary rose 4.7% in November from the previous year, less than the inflation rate of 5.1%. Many employees will also be affected by tax increases in early 2022. Brian Reading economic adviser to former British Prime Minister Edward Heath in the 1970s the last time Britain experienced a prolonged period of stagflation warned in October that the country faced a dangerous time as the few Skilled employees, public sector workers and retirees demand increases in wages and benefits to make up for lost income. “Price inflation is accelerating,” he wrote in a comment for OMFIF think tank on economic policy. “It all depends now on whether this triggers a downward spiral of full wages-prices-pensions-taxes-pounds. “ Inflation is now more than double the Bank of England’s 2% target level, as economic growth slows. Britain’s GDP only grew 0.1% in October, with output still 0.5% below its pre-pandemic level. While economists expect inflation to fall in the second half of next year, there is evidence of “more persistent price pressures,” according to Paul Dales, UK chief economist at Capital Economics. “The further acceleration in basic producer price inflation … suggests that rising global costs and the influence of product shortages are still increasing price pressures further down the inflation pipeline,” a- he declared. Still, Dales expects the Bank of England to wait for more information before raising interest rates. “Inflation is close to being more above target than at any time since the UK started targeting inflation in October 1992. This makes tomorrow’s interest rate decision more close, but overall we think the Bank of England is more likely to hold rates at 0.10% until they learn more about Omicron’s situation, “he said. he declares.

