Can the big stock market gains continue in the years to come? Unlikely.





Despite the continuing pandemic and global nervousness about everything from climate change to inflation, the good times continued in the markets into 2021. The US stock market continued to soar across the board. the stock market has continued to rise.

But the past is not a prologue, so the question for investors now is: Can these good times last for years to come? In short, unlikely. Given the current and current state of the markets, it is essential that investors have realistic expectations about future market returns.

Consider the Dow Jones US Total Stock Index. The vast US market is up more than 24% since the start of the year to mid-December and nearly 17.5% annually for the past five years. Even over the past 10 years, the index has risen more than 16% per year, well above long-term average annual returns of 9% to 10%. With market returns like these, it’s easy for investors to anchor their expectations to such high highs. But relying on such feedback to continue indefinitely could turn out to be a major mistake. Equity markets face headwinds, including: persistent unpredictability in public health; an economic environment characterized by inflation at its highest level since the early 1990s, largely due to supply chain constraints which, although transitory, lasted longer than expected; and US growth continuing to return to the long-term trend of around 2% per year. Business profits What would it take for the frantic pace of stock market returns to continue? One ingredient would be extraordinary growth in corporate profits. However, over the long term, profits tend to grow in line with the overall level of economic growth. And while it is possible that price-earnings multiples will continue to rise in the near term to levels not seen since the dot-com bubble, as markets can remain irrational for long periods of time, such an expansion is not a source of failure. sustainable market returns. And then there is monetary policy. When the pandemic rocked markets in March 2020, the Federal Reserve took aggressive action. The Fed’s unprecedented accommodative policy stabilized markets, possibly averting a protracted economic crisis. While the pandemic has disturbed us all and has had tragic consequences for far too many people, the Fed has played an important role in preventing the worst possible outcomes from becoming reality. But when is it enough, well, enough? The Fed has kept its foot on the pedal for much of the past two years, causing a number of distortions in the equity and fixed income markets. Nominal yields on the long end of the interest rate curve are below 2%. With current inflation levels recently exceeding 6% and long-term inflation expectations starting to rise, the real inflation-adjusted interest rate on 30-year Treasury bonds is negative. How did investors react to this market environment? Remarkably well. Many of the investment trends we’ve seen over the past few years have persisted into 2021. Investors have continued to choose low-cost, passively-managed ETFs over high-cost active management. In fact, 2021 has been a banner year for ETFs. U.S.-listed ETFs’ net cash flow exceeded $ 700 billion through October. That cash flow shattered the previous annual record of $ 510 billion in ETFs set last year, with two months remaining. Digging a deeper layer, the cash flow goes to the right places of low cost, broadly diversified funds that provide exposure to broad equity and fixed income markets. Additionally, the data suggests that investors aren’t just looking for returns. Even with strong stock market returns, net cash flow from investors in fixed income funds exceeded stock cash flow by more than $ 160 billion, despite negative returns across the entire U.S. market. fixed income securities. This suggests that investors are rebalancing their portfolios to maintain appropriate risk positions. A trader on the NYSE. Vanguard Davis says the stock markets are facing headwinds, including the pandemic and inflation.

Photo:



Justin Lane / Shutterstock



What to expect So what kinds of returns should investors expect? Our model suggests that the expected nominal annual returns of US stocks over the next 10 years should be between 2% and 4%, with inflation expected between 1.5% and 2.5%. With valuations of non-US stocks lower than those of the US market, we expect more upside in international stocks in the coming years. (We present our expectations for long-term future returns as a range of potential outcomes rather than a point estimate, in order to treat the future with the respect it deserves.) The rising inflation rate in the United States sparks a debate over whether the country is entering an inflationary period similar to the 1970s. WSJ Jon Hilsenrath examines what consumers can expect next.

For fixed income securities, we expect future nominal annual returns over the next decade to be between 1% and 2%. Given today’s persistent low yield environment, it’s hard to expect much more from bonds. Yet despite mixed return expectations, bonds continue to play an important role in investor portfolios. Bonds generally offer relative stability when stock markets are volatile and anchor to the wind in rough seas. For fixed-income investors with long-term horizons, rising interest rates may result in higher total returns. When interest rates rise, the cash flows from coupon and bond principal payments are reinvested at higher rates, thereby increasing the yield component of future total returns. The higher returns from reinvested cash flows may offset the short-term market decline over the long term for investors who plan to hold their positions longer than the duration of their bond portfolio. In this investment landscape, how should you position your portfolio for the years to come? First, focus on the factors you can control. Be thoughtful and realistic about your investment goals. Make sure that the success of the investment does not depend on unrealistic expectations of market returns or inconvenient savings or spending requirements. Keep investment costs low, because the lower your costs, the higher your share of the return on your investment. And take advantage of opportunities to maximize tax efficiency, like saving in an employer-sponsored or IRA-sponsored retirement plan. Build your portfolio with widely diversified mutual funds and ETFs that provide exposure to global stocks and bonds. Make sure your asset allocation is appropriate for your unique circumstances and your tolerance for risk. Above all, stick to your plan. The ups and downs of the markets can cause even the most seasoned professional investor to react impulsively. Working with a trusted advisor can help keep you on track. Try to eliminate the noise and stay focused on your long term goals. Simply put, stay the course. Mr. Davis is Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Vanguard Group. He can be contacted at [email protected]

