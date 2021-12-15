Bidens EV charging network plan will be slow

Earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris publicly plugged into a Chevrolet Volt at a charging station in Maryland. There is no noise or fumes! she told the demo, who served as an official announcement ambitious Biden administrations $ 7.5 billion plan to build half a million electric vehicle charging stations across the United States. This investment represents the latest iteration of a proposal that began with a budget of 15 billion dollars for the same number of chargers. If you do the math or even if you don’t, something really doesn’t add up.

Simply put, to build 500,000 chargers on half the budget, the Biden administration will have to go for slower chargers. (The faster the charger, the more expensive it is to install.) The Biden administrations plan, which draws on funds from the recently passed $ 1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, prioritize chargers that take hours to fully charge an electric car, a potentially difficult sale for Americans who have a habit of filling gas tanks from empty to full in minutes. And while more chargers are great, the plan is an indicator of Bidens’ weakening energy policies over the past year. Democrats again were not able to agree On a clean energy plan, and without one in place, these EV chargers could end up getting their power from fossil fuel sources.





But while energy policy is flawed, electric vehicles represent one of the most tangible changes ordinary people can make in the fight against climate change, and the Biden administration seems to acknowledge it. We need to act, the transportation sector is the largest part of our greenhouse gas emitting economy, and cars and trucks are one of the most important, Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. told CNBC earlier this year.

The ubiquity of the right kind of electric vehicle chargers will play an important role in achieving this goal. There is currently three different types, or levels, of electric vehicle chargers. Level 1 chargers plug into a regular 120-volt power outlet and power electric cars at a glacial range of three to five miles per hour. At this rate, it would take a few days for most cars to go from empty to fully charged. Level 2 chargers convert the 120 volt connection to about 240 volts, charging cars about 10 times faster than Level 1 chargers and filling a battery in a matter of hours. Level 3 chargers, also known as DC fast chargers, are the fastest of the bunch. They add anywhere from three to 20 miles of range per minute.This means that your car can be charged about 80 percent of the time it takes you to go to the bathroom and have a cup of coffee at a rest area.

You might have heard of DC fast charging because that’s the technology behind Tesla Superchargers and the Rivian Adventure Network. These two proprietary charging systems provide high-speed charging exclusively to people who purchase vehicles from these companies. (To its credit, Tesla announced plans open its charging network to non-Tesla cars.) While owners of other electric vehicles must to deal with By signing up to a plethora of competing charging services with a variety of charging speeds, the Tesla and Rivian networks promise the speed and simplicity that customers are accustomed to at gas stations. Just plug in and charge automatically, the Tesla website said. Pull and plug without touching a button, Rivian is bragging.

But for the most part, industry experts say, we don’t really need every charger to be a fast charger, which is why the Biden administration’s charging framework might work well.

There’s a temptation to recreate the gas station model, where we say, Oh, I’m running out of fuel, I have to refuel now and be on my way in five minutes, Joe Britton, executive director of the Zero Emission Transportation Association. . It would be a mistake. (Don’t tell Harris, who said charging the Volt was like filling your car with gas.)

Instead, said Britton, it’s important to consider how most people actually use their cars on a daily basis. Most people don’t drive hundreds of kilometers every day; they drive between home and work or run errands in the city. For these people, level 2 chargers would work just fine. They can charge their cars at home, drive to the grocery store, plug into the parking lot and go home with a full battery. So while the Biden plan includes strategically installing faster chargers along highways and in rural areas, the focus on building lots of level 2 chargers in local communities is one way to expand. that $ 7.5 billion a long way.

We’re making it easier for people to switch to electricity, Harris told the Maryland crowd on Monday. The biggest hurdle for most people looking to buy an electric car, she added, is knowing where and how to charge it.

The stakes are high here. Despite being home to electric vehicle pioneers like Tesla and GM, the United States is lagging behind far behind Europe and China in sales of electric vehicles. The majority of U.S. electric vehicle sales are also concentrated in major metropolitan areas, with almost half of all electric vehicle sales in California alone. And while transportation is the sector with the greatest greenhouse gas emissions in the country, energy is close a second.

The Bidens plan could make it easier to buy and charge electric cars, but electric vehicles are not as clean as the networks that power them. Studies have show that electric cars powered by coal-fired grids may in fact be worse for the climate than hybrids. And so far the president’s attempts to clean up the network have been repeatedly thwarted by the senator. Joe manchin from West Virginia, who alone eviscerated a proposal to replace coal and gas power plants with solar, wind and nuclear power. Most of the energy policies that remains in Bidens’ signature, the Build Back Better bill revolves around tax credits for clean energy, with few penalties for continuing to produce polluting energy.

Inevitably, more EV chargers, even if they are slower, are better than no chargers at all. But they are not a solution on their own. The whole planet is fighting against a lost battle against carbon emissions and climate change, and all these electric vehicles will have to draw their energy from somewhere. Thanks to the Build Back Better Bill and the new Infrastructure Act, the Biden administration is moving forward on a solid plan for the adoption of clean energy and electric vehicles in the United States. But the plan will only work if the Build Back Better bill is passed and the measures in the infrastructure law become reality.

Will these things happen this year, if at all? His doesn’t look good.

