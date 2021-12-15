Business
How coffee workers at Starbucks and Colectivo kicked off a new wave of work organization
International coffee giant Starbucks is the latest coffeehouse chain to see pro-union workers usher in a new era of union organizing in the hospitality industry, with a group of baristas last week in Buffalo, New York, vote to become the first unionized outpost brands 9,000 US-owned stores.
Despite an aggressive attitude and high profile anti-union campaign On behalf of Starbucks management, the union won last Wednesday with a 19-8 vote in favor of joining Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). Employees at a second location in the Buffalo area have rejected a union effort, and the result of a third election has yet to be finalized, according to NY Eater.
Starbucks’ landmark vote comes about four months after some Chicago coffee workers won their own tumultuous union struggle with Colectivo Coffee, a Wisconsin-based chain with five branches in the Chicago area. At Colectivo, organizers and management have spent more than a year locked in a controversial battle for a vote to join the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), with some current and former employees alleging so-called anti-union tactics, including including waves of unexpected layoffs. , mandatory meetings with anti-union speakers, and rapidly changing schedules with little notice.
Still, the ball is rolling and arguably picking up speed: workers at three other Starbucks stores in the area filed for union elections in November. Monday, the employees of two Starbucks locations in the Boston area followed suit. These numbers will likely increase as employees in the hospitality industry begin to demand more from their bosses.
The Colectivos union saga in the Midwest bears marked similarities to that of the Buffalos Starbucks workers, and in many ways could foreshadow the future organization of the coffee industry Across the country. Here are some key parallels between the two coffeehouse chains.
What defines progressive values is debatable
Starbucks and Colectivo union organizers have successfully leveraged their respective brand positions on social justice, which could be seen as contradicting management responses to union campaigns. At Starbucks, organizers drew attention to the company’s own social responsibility standards for third-party vendors, which obliges them to recognize and respect workers’ right to freedom of association and collective bargaining, TruthOut Reports.
The internet is changing the work landscape
Hordes of hospitality workers have taken to social media to share fear, frustration and a slew of allegations in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, turning a network of co-worker whispers into one digital megaphone. Starbucks and Colectivo union support workers have used social media and streaming extensively to spread their stories and cultivate support across the United States, garnering national attention with events like a Town Hall Live with Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont. Instagram has become particularly effective tool for organizers plead their case before the court of public opinion and rally fans to take action.
Context matters and blunders pile up
In their efforts to convince workers to vote against unionization, Colectivo and Starbucks executives have made misguided historical references. In one video Sent to Colectivo employees in January 2021, co-founder Lincoln Fowler referred to the failed U.S. Capitol insurgency as a symbol of the need for unity in his business and the country in general, a comparison which, for some workers, was busy and inappropriate. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, the chain’s largest shareholder, fell into a similar quagmire in November during a meeting with workers, he compared his view of the company’s generous ethics to that of Jewish prisoners during the Holocaust who shared meager resources in the Nazi concentration. encampments.
