Landmarks vote to keep “Fearless Girl” statue in front of the Stock Exchange for three more years





Photo byAhmer KalamtoUnsplash The New York City Monuments Preservation Commission on Tuesday unanimously agreed to keep the popular “Fearless Girl” statue in her house on Broad Street across from the New York Stock Exchange for three more years. As previously reported 6 square feet, the permit for statues with the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) expired on November 29. Design Commission, which oversees the city’s art collection. The LPC’s vote was based solely on the placement of the statue in a historically significant location. The LPC makes its decisions based on the location of the work rather than the content, appearance or importance of the art itself, although the approval of the organization lays the groundwork for the decision of the PDC. District the streetscape, the feeling was overwhelmingly positive. In a virtual hearing, Sarah Locklear, who leads the brand’s marketing efforts at State Street Global Advisors, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the maintenance of the statue and added that “in its current location opposite the stock market, ”“ FearlessGirl ”provides a constant reminder to companies and investors that women in corporate leadership positions are good for business. “ LPC Vice President Frederick Bland said: “I would be devastated if this brazen little girl walked away… there is no way this magnificent statue interferes with my appreciation of Broad Street in particular and also of the Lower Manhattan Street Model Set. “ The threat of eviction isn’t the only recent controversy surrounding the provocative sculpture. As the copyright owner of the statue, its creator, artist Kristen Visbal, defends her right to make and sell versions of it around the world. In addition to ensuring that the city can own a cast of the sculpture forever, it also hopes that nonprofits and international organizations will be allowed to use images of it in their efforts to advance the sculpture. equality of women. The next step will be the hearing of the Public Design Commission, as this organization will have binding jurisdiction over the placement of the sculpture. The PDC meets once a month. He is expected to vote on the issue at his January or February meeting. Fearless Girl was first installed in honor of International Women’s Day in front of the Charging Bull statue in Bowling Green on March 7, 2017, and then moved to her current home on the steps of the New York Stock Exchange . As reported by 6 square feet, the provocative statue also sparked controversy in its early days. RELATED: Keywords :

Financial district

