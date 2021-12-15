NYC to enact gas ban with national implications

New York City is ready become the largest US city to ban the use of fossil fuels for heating buildings, making it a testing ground for national efforts to move away from natural gas.

Due to a vote this afternoon by city council, the ban would apply in 2023 to new buildings under seven floors and cover all new construction by 2027. A majority of council members have signed on as a co-sponsor of the bill, and Mayor Bill de Blasio is a major funder, making its passage likely.

If passed, the bill would effectively designate electric heat pumps, stoves, and water heaters as the next generation of energy for New York City buildings and limit how utilities can introduce energy. other alternative heating fuels, such as hydrogen and biomethane.

“It’s pretty clear that if we are serious about climate action, the clearest way to do it is to make sure that the next generation of buildings depend on electricity,” said Ben Furnas, head of the sustainability of the city.

A gas ban in New York could set a national precedent for other cities, given its size and the complexity of decarbonizing its building stock. It could also stimulate the markets for electric heating technologies by helping to reduce costs.

A coalition of four groups of national and local environmental organizations known as #GasFreeNYC celebrated an agreement between city council members and the mayor to pass the bill last week, calling it a “pioneering victory. They also thanked the main sponsor, board member Alicka Ampry -Samuel, who will soon join the Biden administration as regional administrator in the Housing and Town Planning Department.

Emerging in temperate California, gas building bans are rare on the East Coast. New York City’s cold winters and taste for huge buildings could complicate implementation, as these factors can reduce the efficiency of electric heat pumps, thus increasing the cost of building heat.

Those complications were seized by opponents, who said the warrants would increase the cost of electricity bills and discourage new housing, while increasing pressure on the electricity grid.

The opposition includes national fossil fuel trade groups like the American Petroleum Institute, which lobbied against the bill, as well as Exxon Mobil Corp., which ran Facebook ads in the New York area encouraging consumers to “express their support” for gas stoves. The ban also divided the city’s gas utilities and drew criticism from real estate developers, whose representatives predicted it would do little to cut emissions but “would dramatically increase utility bills. New Yorkers “.

But city analyzes claim that electrical systems in new buildings would be roughly competitive with the cost of gas systems in existing buildings. This is because new buildings retain heat better than old ones, while heat pumps can also act as air conditioners.

Several massive residential towers and commercial spaces are already built with fully electric systems in the city, say officials and environmentalists.

By the time the ban goes into effect for large buildings, heat pump technologies will have improved, they say. A study by the Urban Green Council, a sustainable building nonprofit that supports the ban, found that New York City’s winter peak load was more than 40% lower than its summer peak, which means that there is “plenty” of room to bring electric heating online in the near term.

“We’re really setting the pace here, saying that if it can be done in New York City, it can really be done anywhere,” Furnas said.

“We are big, we are dense, we are complicated, we have the four seasons. We put a marker, saying that the next generation of buildings is going to be electric. We want to be a model for the world,” he said. added.

Less emissions?

If passed, the New York ban could be one of the biggest wins yet for the building electrification movement, which emerged in 2019 on the heels of a similar law in Berkeley, Calif. .

Dozens of cities in California and elsewhere on the West Coast have since followed with their own restrictions on natural gas in new buildings. Typically, these are intended to encourage electrical sources of space and water heating.

Such bans have, however, encountered difficulties on the east coast. The Brookline suburb of the Boston area attempted to adopt one in 2019, for example, but its status remains uncertain after being dismissed by the Massachusetts attorney general as inconsistent with state law.

The vote in New York City comes days after President Biden ordered federal agencies to decarbonize their buildings, including swapping gas-fired equipment for electrical equipment, a move that could make electrical devices cheaper for the private sector in Canada. over time (Energy wire, December 13).

The New York bill contains several exemptions, including affordable housing, manufacturers, laundromats, and any “commercial kitchen.” It would also generally not apply to existing buildings, although extensive renovations may trigger the requirements of the bill.

In total, it is expected to cover several thousand new homes and commercial spaces per year. In 2020, more than 20,000 homes in new buildings received permits across New York City, according to the city’s Planning Department. This is a decrease from the previous year, when nearly 30,000 new units were authorized.

“We have a bill that covers the overwhelming majority of buildings constructed,” Furnas said.

Reducing heat emissions in these new buildings could help meet city and state climate goals. About 40 percent of New York City’s carbon dioxide is emitted by boilers, ovens, and water heaters. Much of the state’s programming is attributed to the New York area. And the state government’s own climate advisers have recommended a similar statewide ban on fossil fuel heat that would begin in 2024.

Some opponents of the bill have questioned whether swapping fossil fuels for electric heat would really reduce emissions, at least in the short term, however.

The New York Real Estate Board, for example, noted that several new sources of renewable energy, like offshore wind, would not come online for years, and predicted that the city’s heavy reliance on it. Electricity from fossil fuels would lead to increased carbon emissions. emissions linked to the switch to electric heating.

“While we know that the efficient electrification of buildings is an important part of achieving these goals, these policies must be implemented in a way that ensures New Yorkers have reliable, affordable and carbon-free electricity. to heat, cool and power their homes and businesses, ”group chairman James Whelan said in a statement to E&E News.

Hydrogen and politics

In the meantime, implementation of the city’s ban is said to fall to mayor-elect Eric Adams, who once indicated during a televised election debate that he would not support a ban on gas in city buildings. city. Adams takes office on January 1.

The ban would also land amid other battles over natural gas policy.

A moratorium on new gas connections imposed by the National Grid public service in 2019 following the state’s refusal to authorize new gas pipelines led to an impasse with the government at the time. Andrew Cuomo (R), who called for the moratorium to be lifted. This fall, an independent review commissioned by state regulators concluded that the New York area still faces “considerable” risks from an urgent shortage of natural gas.

With nearly 2 million customers in the New York City area, National Grid is one of the city’s two largest gas utilities. He has joined opposition to the gasoline ban bill, saying last month in testimony to city council that he had “real concerns” about “the rising costs of gasoline. energy for customers, especially low-income families “.

The gas ban proposal “takes viable options to decarbonize the table at a time when we need more paths to Net Zero, not less,” wrote Bryan Grimaldi, vice president of general affairs at National Grid , in the testimony.

This contrasted with the stance taken by Consolidated Edison, which supplies both electricity and gas to the city and called the gas ban “a sensible and necessary step.”

Both companies, however, say they hope to expand and sell natural gas substitutes that could go through existing pipelines, such as hydrogen.

Despite the official emphasis on promoting electrification, the bill could eventually allow buildings to derive their heat from hydrogen or other low-carbon fuels like biomethane.

The bill bans the combustion of any substance that releases 25 kilograms of CO2 or more per 1 million UK thermal units of energy. Low carbon fuels may be able to meet this limit.

Food & Water Watch spokesperson Phoebe Galt said the 25-kilogram limit was intended to discourage utilities from mixing small percentages of low-carbon fuels into their natural gas lines as a tactic to maintain the on-line gas infrastructure.

“We were trying to make this measure sustainable,” said Galt, whose group was part of the #GasFreeNYC coalition, which helped shape the bill. “We thought that with the 25 kilogram number, we were blocking anything we could see coming down the line.”