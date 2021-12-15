Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,769.16, up 120.59 points.) Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 44 cents, or 0.9%, to $ 47.60 on 13.9 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.1%, to $ 15.12 on 12.1 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up three cents, or 0.1%, to $ 30.20 on 11.3 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Down three cents, or 0.5 percent, to $ 6.04 on 9.8 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down a cent, or 0.6 percent, to $ 1.62 on 7.3 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $ 50.86 on 6.9 million shares. Companies in the news: National Bank (TSX: NA). Down $ 1.08 or 1.1% to $ 95.28. National Bank is the latest financial institution to delay plans to bring more employees back to the office as concerns rise over the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19. Bank spokesman Jean-François Cadieux said on Wednesday the bank has asked employees to avoid the office as it is closely monitoring developments. In the longer term, the bank plans to stick with a strategy of gradual and voluntary opening up, Cadieux said. Before the last announcement, about 15 percent of employees were back in company offices. The change in plans comes as Omicron variant COVID-19 cases increase, prompting the Ontario government on Friday to ask employers to make every effort to allow employees to work from home. The Bank of Nova Scotia said earlier this week it was suspending its return to the office scheduled for Jan. 17 and would reassess the schedule in the new year. Sun Life Financial Inc. also said this week that it has suspended expansion of its pilot back-to-office program. Cineplex inc. (TSX: CGX). Up $ 1.37 or 11.6% to $ 13.14. The Ontario judge who ruled in favor of Cineplex Inc. in a case against its former suitor Cineworld Group PLC found that the testimony of the executives of the British theater giant was contradicted by their text messages and other internal documents. Judge Barbara Conway said in a ruling that Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger, brother Israel Greidinger and CFO Nisan Cohen testified that they intended to close the $ 2.18 billion deal with Cineplex until they charged Cineplex with alleged violations last summer. However, Conway says their communication “paints a very different picture” of executives, who were planning to cancel the deal as early as mid-March and had no intention of paying $ 34 per share by the third week of April. Conway said investors sent panicked emails to Cineworlds executives, urging them to reconsider and abandon the Cineplex deal. Cineworld withdrew from its proposed Cineplex buyout in June 2020, alleging that Cineplex was responsible for “significant adverse effects.” Cineplex called this “buyer’s remorse” and sued for more than $ 2.18 billion in damages. Cineworld has filed a counterclaim valued at approximately $ 54.8 million. Conway said Cineplex was not guilty of the alleged violations and awarded the company $ 1.24 billion in damages, although Cineworld has since vowed to appeal the decision. Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED). Up 17 cents or 1.4 percent to $ 11.92. Canopy Growth Corp. announces that it has signed an agreement to sell its subsidiary C3 Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH to the German company Dermapharm Holding SE. Under the agreement, Canopy will receive an upfront payment of $ 115.5 million. It will also receive an additional $ 61.4 million, subject to certain milestones being met by the company. Dermapharm is a European pharmaceutical company based in Gruenwald, Germany. The sold company develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products and includes Spectrum Therapeutics GmbH, THC Pharm GmbH The Health Concept and Spectrum Therapeutics Austria GmbH. The deal, which requires regulatory approvals, is expected to be finalized by January 31, 2022. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 15, 2021. The Canadian Press

