With inflation still hot, Fed steps towards rate hikesExBulletin

The Federal Reserve is paving the way for possible interest rate hikes next year, in a bid to contain stubbornly high inflation.

After a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, the central bank announced plans to phase out its large-scale bond buying program faster than originally planned. The Fed began buying bonds during the pandemic in order to keep borrowing costs low in the economy and to avoid market disruption.

Ending bond purchases sooner would give the Fed more flexibility to raise interest rates sooner, if necessary, to prevent prices from spiraling out of control. The central bank has previously said it wants to stop buying bonds before considering raising interest rates.

The Fed is taking a tougher line on inflation after consumer prices in November jumped 6.8% from a year ago, the biggest increase in nearly four decades.

In a statement, the Fed acknowledged the rapid rise in prices. While the central bank still believes inflation is largely driven by factors related to the pandemic, which are expected to subside when the health outlook improves, policymakers no longer take this for granted.

In particular, Wednesday’s statement lacked the word “transitional,” which the Fed had used in the past to describe inflationary pressures.

“The risk of higher inflation taking root has increased,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters. “It has certainly increased. I don’t think it’s high right now, but I think it has increased. And I think that’s part of the reason for our decision today.”

Higher interest rates have economic costs

The Fed has kept interest rates close to zero throughout the pandemic in an effort to support the economy. Twelve of the 18 members of the Fed’s rate-setting committee now say they expect interest rates to rise three-quarters of a percent or more in 2022. This underscores the shift in Fed thinking. Three months ago, no one on the committee envisioned a rate hike that much next year.

Five other committee members expect rates to rise by half a percentage point next year, up from three who said in September.

The Fed has been surprised several times this year by the strength and resilience of inflationary forces. While average wages have increased at a rapid rate, prices are climbing even faster.

“It’s terrible for everyone,” said Megan Greene, senior researcher at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. “Even if wages increase, inflation exceeds wage growth. So it eats away at everyone’s standard of living.”



While some of the main drivers of inflation, such as gasoline and used car prices, show signs of slowing in the coming months, other prices are expected to remain high.

Committee members now say they expect inflation to be 2.6% by the end of next year, up from 2.2% that was forecast in September. (The Fed’s preferred indicator for inflation is the personal consumption expenditure index, which was 5% in October.)

Raising interest rates is the Fed’s traditional tool for controlling inflation, but it comes at its own price.

Higher borrowing costs generally lead to slower economic growth, and the Fed has been reluctant to raise interest rates until it believes the United States has reached “maximum employment.” .

The Fed’s strategy carries risks

However, there is still considerable uncertainty as to what that would look like in a post-pandemic economy.

The unemployment rate has fallen sharply, from almost 15% in April last year to 4.2% last month. But there are still around 4 million fewer people working than before the coronavirus hit. And nearly 2.4 million people who left the workforce during the pandemic have yet to return.

“The longer the pandemic lasts, the less likely it is that people will come back,” Powell said. “Because they’re getting used to their new lives and losing touch with their old jobs. That’s what the evidence would say.”

If so, the Fed’s “maximum jobs” target is already close to being met.

But if more people continue to retire and look for work as nearly 600,000 people did last month, it would mean that there is still a considerable downturn in the labor market, and a rise in rates. interest could delay the recovery.

This is the challenge facing Fed policymakers.

“It was a different kind of recession that we never really got through,” said Greene, who is also chief economist at the Kroll Institute. “So the jury is still out on what’s going to happen with the workforce. “

Powell suggested that if inflation is left unchecked, that in itself could jeopardize a full recovery in employment.

“What we need is another long expansion like the ones we’ve had over the past 40 years,” said Powell. “And for that to happen, we need to make sure that we maintain price stability.”