Who is Brian Pollitt, the new leader?

Following the resignation of the long-time president of Local 234 of the Transport Workers Union, Willie Brown, his second in command, Brian Pollitt, took over as head of SEPTA’s largest union.

In Pollitt’s own words, Pollitt, 55, and Brown, 58, have been Batman and Robin for the union that represents 5,000 bus and high-speed train operators in the city, as well as mechanics and others. Pollitt is now taking over with just under a year of the presidential term, with an election next September.

Here are some things to know about the new union leader.

Pollitt was born and raised in Philadelphia and has worked at SEPTA since 1990 when he started as a bus operator. Pollitt started at Callowhill, while Brown was a cart operator at the Elmwood depot, he said.

Brown and Pollitt met in 1993 while traveling on bus and streetcar lines in West Philly.

We pretty much reigned over West Philly, Pollitt said. From our first meeting with Willie, we wanted the same things. We bonded and did some good things.

Like Brown, Pollitt has steadily worked his way up the union ranks.

In 2002, Pollitt was elected Vice President of Local 234. In 2008, Pollitt was elected Executive Vice President of Browns President. After losing the 2010 election, Pollitt and Brown again ran in 2013 on the same ticket and won, he said.

Since 2013, Pollitt was executive vice president of Browns.

Although gentler than Brown, Pollitt has a deep understanding of the inner workings of SEPTAs and has been a key negotiator in talks with the transport authority for the past 20 years. Pollitt is credited with much of the daily negotiations that led to this year’s collective agreement avoiding a SEPTA strike.

Pollitt is known as a leader who often touches the base of union members in workshops and on trains, wagons and buses.

Although the union last month ratified a two-year contract that includes 3% pay increases each year and a COVID-19 pandemic risk bonus, Pollitt said he was already considering the next round of negotiations.

In this business, two years go by in the blink of an eye, Pollitt said. So I want them to be mentally, physically and financially ready for the next round of negotiations.

Pollitt says he will continue to emphasize the need for workers and protect them from harm. At a city council hearing last month into violence and unrest over the SEPTA system, Pollitt described showing council member Maria Quiones-Snchez the abuse of bus drivers on the Nite Owl service, which replaces the Market-Frankford line and Broad Street Line at night.

It was like an apocalyptic movie, Pollitt said at the time.

Pollitt said the leadership transition will be smooth, as he has worked in tandem with Brown for most of the contentious union contract negotiations and the most impactful decisions. His assumption of office as president will proceed as usual, he said.

We were tied together at the hip, Pollitt said. We were like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Although the next round of negotiations is his current focus, Pollitt plans to run for president once the current term ends.

Were going to continue to move the same way we have moved in the past 20 years, Pollitt said.

