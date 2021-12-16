US stocks jump on Fed move to step up withdrawal





U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve took a more aggressive stance against rising inflation, despite the change signifying a more rapid slowdown in crisis policy measures that supported financial markets while throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500, which had fallen around 0.2% earlier in the day, rose 1.6% after the US central bank announced the results of its latest policy meeting, closing at its second highest level on record. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite also erased its 0.7% decline to trade up 2.2% for the day. In a hawkish update, Fed officials said they now expect to hike U.S. interest rates three times in 2022, having previously been split equally over the prospect of a rate hike. next year. The central bank also said, as was widely expected, that it would start cutting its bond purchases by $ 30 billion per month in January, double its previous pace. Investors were not put off by the prospect of a reduction in direct market stimulus from the Fed and instead focused on the message that the central bank would not let inflation escalate. James McCann, deputy chief economist at Abrdn, the asset manager, said: months. It was vital that the Fed act now to protect its credibility against inflation. “ The benchmark 10-year Treasury bill yield rose 0.02 percentage point to 1.46%. Higher yields reflect lower prices. Pressure on policymakers to hasten the end of their crisis measures has increased over the past week. On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced a record hike in producer prices in the United States. Wholesale prices rose 9.6% in the 12 months to the end of November, the largest annual increase on record since 2010. Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index, released by the BLS last week, rose 6.8% year on year, the fastest pace since 1982. The data has led some moderate Democrats concerned about Election fallout high prices to call for an immediate tightening of monetary policy. . Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are also due to make monetary policy announcements on Thursday. While most analysts expect the ECB to not turn off its monetary stimulus taps until at least 2023, a combination of growing infections at Omicron, slowing economic growth and high prices have divided opinions. on how the BoE should act. advised IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva poked her head over the parapet on Tuesday, urging UK rate-setters to “withdraw the exceptional support provided in 2020” or risk inflation to hit around 5.5% early next year. Ahead of the meetings, the day of trading in European markets was mixed. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 index gained 0.3% and the German Dax rose 0.2%, but London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.7%, with data showing inflation Britain has reached its highest level in a decade. Following the release of the figures, which show inflation above two and a half times the BoE’s 2% target, traders have stepped up their bets on a UK interest rate hike this week. Markets are now anticipating a roughly 50% chance of an increase to 0.25% at Thursday’s BoE meeting. The pound gained 0.2% against the dollar to trade at $ 1.327. Additional reporting by Tommy Stubbington in London <> Not covered – Markets, finance and strong opinion Robert Armstrong dissects the most important market trends and explains how the best minds on Wall Street are reacting to them. Register here to receive the newsletter directly in your inbox every day of the week

