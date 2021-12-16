Business
As Biden Expands Electric Vehicle Charging, Grid Concerns Rise
Senior officials in the Biden administration have signed a deal that paves the way for millions of electric vehicles to come online by the end of this decade.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg yesterday finalized a protocol of agreement create a joint energy and transport office. The office will support the deployment of $ 7.5 billion included in President Bidens’ infrastructure law to build a nationwide network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.
We are embarking on a transformational path to modernize the way we travel in this country, ensuring that all Americans have the opportunity to choose electric vehicles and spend less at the pump while making our air cleaner, Granholm said in a statement.
The effort aims to help electrify the transportation sector by mid-century and eliminate the biggest source of global warming emissions in the country.
The new office will initially be responsible for providing technical assistance to states and communities to build charging stations and other infrastructure. But analysts say the office will eventually need to turn its attention to the country’s aging grid, wholesale electricity markets and the little-known independent agency that oversees everything, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
That’s because millions of new electric vehicles would suck huge amounts of electricity over aging power lines overseen by a dizzying array of utilities, regional grid operators, energy markets, and ultimately, of FERC. These disparate entities will need to work together to prepare for an unprecedented increase in demand for electricity as the country shifts from gasoline-powered transport to electric transport.
Michael Berube, deputy assistant secretary for transportation at DOE, said managing the integration of electric vehicles into the network will certainly be one of the new office’s priorities.
Achieving a 100% clean grid and coordinating that grid with substantial transport electrification will be key to meeting the goals of the energy and transport sectors, Berube said in an email.
He said the office will coordinate a host of grid-related issues, including power distribution upgrades, vehicle-to-grid integration and smart change, among others.
I have full confidence that the energy system can handle high penetration of electric vehicles, said Rob Gramlich, Founder and President of Grid Strategies LLC. But the network must grow and be planned with this future in mind. And, generally speaking, planners are currently not including much EV penetration.
Biden set a target in August that half of all new vehicles sold in the United States will be electric by 2030. Most of the major automakers have shown support for the effort, pumping billions of dollars into the development of new electric models.
Last year, electric vehicles made up about 2% of all car sales. This summer, that number has grown to almost 5% of light vehicles like SUVs and sedans and to over 20% of all passenger vehicle sales, pointing to a potential tidal wave (Climate wire, October 1st).
Additionally, the administration announced a plan last week to electrify the federal government’s fleet of 600,000 vehicles (Climate wire, December 9).
With more and more electric vehicles coming online, more electricity is needed to power them. Welcoming the millions of cars that are expected to circulate on the streets in the years to come will add demands to the entire system.
This means that network operators and utilities will have to plan accordingly, making adjustments based on changes in demand centers. It also stresses the need to upgrade large-scale transmission systems.
If electric vehicle penetration grows at an exponential rate and the administration encourages it, significant investment will be needed in distribution, Gramlich said.
Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at Public Citizen, agreed that the penetration of electric vehicles is extremely feasible.
You just have to make sure everyone is talking to each other, he said.
The country’s electricity grid is managed and maintained by a mosaic of federal, state and private authorities. While FERC has primary oversight of electricity generation and transmission, state and municipal governments oversee retail electricity distribution. And regional transport organizations coordinate and control multi-state power grids.
Coordination between the Department of Energy and the Department of Transport will be key, Slocum said. The coordination of these federal agencies with the states will be essential and their coordination with FERC will be essential for the success of this program.
For example, last year, FERC voted to remove trade barriers for rooftop solar power and other distributed energy resources like electric vehicles (Energy wire, September 18, 2020).
Jeff Dennis, chief executive and general counsel of Advanced Energy Economy, said compliance with the FERC order could be critical as the country’s transportation system and electricity system become more integrated.
Compliance is an essential element not only to ensure that transportation electrification can continue to grow profitably, but also to integrate the EV supply infrastructure, and even in the case of fleets, the vehicles themselves. same as a network resource, he said.
