Stock futures changed little after the Fed’s move

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers remarks on screens as a trader works in the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, December 15, 2021.

U.S. equity futures were slightly higher on Wednesday night after the Federal Reserve signaled it would be aggressive on the cut and is forecasting three interest rate hikes in 2022.

Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures contracts rose 0.1% and 0.2% respectively.

Shares traded in negative territory throughout Wednesday’s regular session and rose ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference in the afternoon at the end of the two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. The Dow Jones added 383 points, or 1.08%. The S&P 500 rose 1.63% and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.15%.

“It appears the Fed was successful in communicating this news in advance and although the stock market rose during the press conference, the sectors that are leading the market up (like utilities and healthcare) are at both very defensive sectors and indicate some concern about the future trajectory of the economy, ”said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for the Independent Advisor Alliance.

Healthcare stocks UnitedHealth and Amgen gained ground on Wednesday, advancing 3.1% and 2.6% respectively.

The Fed will start slowing the pace of its asset purchases in January and will only buy $ 60 billion in bonds each month going forward, up from $ 90 billion in December. The move follows recent inflation data showing a 6.8% increase in November, which is higher than expected and the fastest rate since 1982.

“The idea that high inflation levels would be transient was ultimately rejected by the Fed and the latest policy adjustments reflect a committee that doesn’t want to miss the next train leaving the station,” said Charlie Ripley, senior strategist in investment for Allianz Investment Management.

More economic data is expected Thursday, including housing starts and jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Adobe and Accenture are expected to release their quarterly results before the opening bell. FedEx and Rivian will report after the bell.