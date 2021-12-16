Pelosi defends the negotiation of actions by lawmakers and their spouses: “We are a market economy”

WASHINGTON (AP) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday lawmakers should not be barred from trading in stocks, a practice that has come under scrutiny as it gives members of Congress the opportunity to benefit from inside information obtained in the course of their official duties.

We are a market economy. They should be able to participate, Pelosi, whose venture capitalist husband, holds tens of millions of dollars in stock and options, told reporters on Wednesday.

Pelosi has long stated that she has no involvement or prior knowledge of her husband’s business decisions, and that she does not own any stock herself.

“[Members of Congress] have the responsibility to report. If people don’t report, they should.“

President Pelosi



The issue of stock trading in Congress has taken on new urgency since the onset of the pandemic, when stock trades suspiciously scheduled by lawmakers on both sides sparked outrage and led to multiple investigations.

Archives (March 2020): Two Senators Under Watch For Sale Of Shares Ahead Of Coronavirus Market Crash, But Do Insider Trading Laws Apply?

To date, no one has been charged in connection with stock market investigations conducted by the Department of Justice and the Securities Exchange Commission.

But the often lucrative transactions nonetheless highlight the shortcomings of a 2012 law called the Stock Act, which prohibits members from using inside information to make investment decisions and requires that all stock transactions be reported to Congress in the future. the 45 days.

The 2012 law was passed with bipartisan support following a trade scandal. Yet in the nearly 10 years that have passed since its adoption, no one has been prosecuted under it, even though many members continue to trade openly.

In some recent cases, lawmakers have failed to report their transactions, as required by law.

We have a responsibility to report, Pelosi said. If people don’t report, they should.

But when asked whether lawmakers and their spouses should be banned from trading in stocks while in Congress, Pelosi replied no, adding that it was a free market.

Legal experts say insider trading cases are exceptionally difficult to prosecute because they require definitive proof of whether someone acted on the basis of non-public information. It depends on the demonstration of intention a high burden.

This is why many ethics experts have argued for a ban on stock trading in Congress to eliminate all temptation altogether.

Pelosis’s most recent financial disclosure shows her husband holds millions of dollars in assets. This includes plugs in Amazon AMZN,

+ 2.50%

and Apple AAPL,

+ 2.85%

which are worth between $ 5 and $ 25 million each. Other assets she reported include stock options held in Google’s parent company, Alphabet GOOGL,

+1.76%