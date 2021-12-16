Why the Fed may have to kill the bull to crush inflation

Text size





Inflation will fall sharply while interest rates remain historically low and negative in real terms, even as the labor market returns to full employment, according to the latest economic projections from the Federal Reserve.

It would be the best of all possible economic worlds. Indeed, it is a forecast worthy of Dr Pangloss de Voltaires Candid, who called it the best of all possible worlds at odds with the reality that surrounded him.

In an apparent sigh of relief on Wednesday, stocks reversed earlier losses following the much-anticipated Federal Open Market Committee announcement that it would cut its purchases of Treasury and agency mortgage securities to twice as much. rapidly than previously stated, totaling $ 60 billion per month. in January.

That, in turn, would pave the way for the initial take-off of the target federal funds rate, from the current low of 0% to 0.25%, by the spring. According to the FOMC’s dot plot of committee members’ forecasts, their median estimate is a three-quarter percentage point increase by the end of 2022, with three more increases in 2023 and two more by the end. from 2024.

Conventional wisdom calls this a hawkish pivot, which may be given that the Fed’s previous points only envisioned a single quarter-point hike next year and possibly a few more in 2023. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell admitted that inflation has proven to be anything but transient (with the T word excised of the FOMC policy statement). And during his press conference, he acknowledged that the labor market had grown much faster than expected towards the central banks’ goal of full employment.

Powell did his job of explaining how the world has changed and how much of their forecasting was based on assumptions that turned out to be incorrect, said Julian Brigden, director of Macro Intelligence Partners. Barrons. Now he is tackling inflation and a job market that has, for all intents and purposes, healed.

What the markets fail to grasp, however, is that a much larger tightening in financial conditions will be needed to bring down inflation envisioned by the Fed. Summary of economic projectionsBrigden added.

The Fed preferred the measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditure deflator, is expected to be cut by more than half next year, to 2.6% from the current estimate of 5.3% for 2021. From there, the PCE deflator is expected to enter a downward path to 2 , 3% and 2.1% in 2023 and 2024, respectively, or pretty much in place with the Fed’s long-term target of 2.0%.

Unemployment is expected to drop from 4.3% at the end of 2021 to 3.5% over the next three years. Powell is reportedly not determined to determine what would constitute the Fed’s goal of maximum jobs, which he said at his press conference on Wednesday could not be captured in single digits. , as with inflation.

Brigden says that for all intents and purposes, full employment has been achieved. Powell himself took note of key metrics consistent with full employment, including wage growth and the quit rate. And like Joseph Carson, former chief economist of AllianceBernstein, points out in his blog, after a sharp drop in the unemployment rate this year, there are 11 million vacancies, 4 million more than there are unemployed.

What the stock market fails to realize is how much financial conditions need to tighten to contain inflation as the Fed expects, Brigden says.

Even with its latest pivot, monetary policy will remain accommodative. The Fed will further expand its balance sheet (thus add liquidity), but more slowly. Raising the federal funds rate three times, to 0.75% -1%, by the end of 2022, would leave this key rate still sharply negative in real terms (i.e. well below the rate inflation), an easy policy by any Criteria.

Other elements of financial conditions include the dollar exchange rate, short-term Treasury rates, long-term Treasury yields, corporate credit risk spreads and, finally, the stock market. A significant correction in stock prices would be compatible with the tightening of financial conditions necessary to slow inflation, concludes Brigden.

The post-Fed stock market rally hinged on the pleasant idea that the central bank would be able to meet its targets of returning inflation and full employment to normal, while maintaining easy financial conditions. In other words, the best of all possible economic and financial worlds, as Dr Pangloss saw.

