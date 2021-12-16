Stocks get a good rebound from the Fed. Certainty makes a big difference.

Text size





Stocks did an about-face on Wednesday, starting in the red, then gaining big after the Fed decided to cut its bond purchases, something Wall Street and economists had speculated on for months.

the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

closed up 383 points, or 1.1%. the



Nasdaq composite

increased by 2.2%, and the S&P 500 advanced 1.6%. All three indices were down before the Fed made its announcement in the early afternoon.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has confirmed that it will accelerate the reduction or reduction of its bond purchases. The central bank plans to cut monthly treasury bond purchases by $ 20 billion and mortgage bond purchases by $ 10 billion.

Fed officials are also now forecasting three short-term interest rate hikes in 2022. As the central bank struggles to tackle high inflation, economic demand could slow.

The Fed did what the market basically expected, wrote Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer of Bleakley Advisory Group.

Prior to the announcement, the S&P 500 had fallen about 2% from its all-time high reached on Friday. The tech-rich Nasdaq has fallen 6% from its peak on November 19.

Companies that make innovative products that might not generate a profit for years to come often see their stocks hit the hardest when the liquidity flowing in the markets slows or dries up or is expected to slow or dry up. These technological socks performed the best on Wednesday.

And while the S&P 500 hadn’t fallen as much as the Nasdaq, other ways of looking at the stock market paint a grim picture: The majority of components listed on the New York Stock Exchange were trading below their moving averages. 200 days Monday, according to Morgan Stanley data.

The stock market may now be ready to rise from here.

From a sentiment perspective, it feels, said John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors. A lot of what they are [investors] the wait is included in the price.

A caveat about the positive tone of the stock market: The bond market is still reflecting the Fed’s policy change. The 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.46% after an intraday low of 1.44%. Yields rise when prices fall and Treasury prices could continue to fall as the Fed buys less of these bonds. Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury yield, which typically reflects expected short-term rates, hit 0.71% after a low of 0.66%. It then closed at 0.65%.

Typically, the difference between short-term and long-term returns has narrowed, which could indicate that markets are bracing for Fed policy changes that could significantly hurt economic growth. The stock market could then see more volatility.

You saw a slight flattening of the [yield], a curve that is consistent with slowing economic growth, said Stephanie Lang, chief investment officer at Homrich Berg.

Indeed, market players have made offers on defensive stocks compared to the more economically sensitive ones. The Vanguard Consumer Staples Exchange-Traded Fund (VDC) and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) gained 1.1% and 1.6% respectively. Even though higher bond yields make dividends from defensive companies less attractive, these stocks can help investors retain the value of their portfolios if other stocks see their price fall.

Wednesday’s economic data somewhat muddies the waters. Retail sales rose only 0.3% in November from October, down from 1.8% and missing forecast for an increase of 0.8%. Import prices rose 0.7% month over month, faster than expected 0.5%, although down from 1.6% in October.

Citigroup economists wrote that the heavy spending for the holiday season was pushed back or seen in October, which explains the disappointing result in November.

Asian stock markets ended the day in the red, with the







Hang Seng Index

down 0.9% and the



Shanghai Composite

down 0.4%.

Here are five stocks in motion on Wednesday:





Eli lilly



(ticker: LLY) gained 10% after offering above-consensus earnings and sales forecasts for 2021 and 2022.





Six Flags Entertainment



(SIX) rose 3.8% after being upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs.





Albemarle



(ALB) fell 1.7% after being cut from neutral to sell at Goldman Sachs.





low



(LOW) increased 2% after disappointing offer Orientation 2022 before its investor day.





Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



(REGN) slipped 1.9% after being slashed to Market Perform from Outperform to Bernstein.

Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected] and Pierre Brianon at [email protected]