Business
Oslo Stock Exchange refused
The Oslo Stock Exchange fell a bit from the start before turning positive again. In the middle of the trading day, the main index fell again and fell 0.1% just after 1 p.m.
Western Bulk dry bulk haulage company has grown from the start after the company Wednesday morning, his expected result increased For 2021, it’s down 0.4% so far.
Wednesday Aurora Estate is gone in stock exchange. in one During the summer, we learned that the hotel investor Peter Stordalen, Johann Johansson, owner of Norgesgruppen, Marius Varner of the Varner Group, Christian Ringnes and Lars of Lucith joined forces to create the new shopping center company.
The company listed on the Euronext Growth trading platform is up around eight percent since the start.
Elliptic Labs is the winner so far in the stock market today and is up 22.7% after the announcement Wednesday morning that the company is partnering with Intel Corporation. The most traded stocks of the day were Equinor and Hydro, down 0.2 and 1.7%, respectively.
interest rate meeting
After the stock market crashes in the US and Europe on Tuesday, all eyes are on Wednesday’s interest rate meeting with the US Federal Reserve. In view of the high inflation, the market is preparing to raise interest rates.
The most important event of the day will undoubtedly be the Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting. It is clear that the central bank will take a “harsher” tone in its discussions on inflation, wrote Knut A. Magnussen in DNB Markets Morning Report.
At the press conference, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will present the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) plans to reduce purchases of US securities.
Waiting for a double downsizing
Since the start of the epidemic, the US Federal Reserve has supported the purchase of government bonds for $ 120 billion per month, but it has recently been reduced by $ 15 billion per month. DNB’s Magnussen, like the market, believes it will be further reduced by $ 15 billion from January.
The reduction in the volume of securities purchases is expected to double from $ 15 billion to $ 30 billion per month, meaning the process will be complete by the end of March. The dot chart, which shows representatives’ interest rate expectations, is likely to be raised significantly. He wrote that the average could now show three increases in 2022, roughly in line with market prices, and four more increases in 2023.
The SEB also wrote in a morning update that it also expects the US Federal Reserve to increase cuts to $ 30 billion per month.
However, Handelsbanken wrote in its morning report that it would be more exciting to see how quickly members plan to raise interest rates, in order to bring inflation back on target.
So far, members have been split between two or three more hikes in 2023. There is a risk that these interest rate expectations will be revised upwards as well. If the forecast were revised up to around four increments, it would be more hawkish overall than the market appears to be today.
The stock market crash in the United States
There were declines in the stock market in the United States and Europe on Tuesday. All of the major US indices fell overall. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index closed down 0.75%, while the Nasdaq Technology index fell 1.14%.
Markets, which largely ignored last week’s high inflation numbers, now seem more concerned about what will happen to the Federal Reserve, writes DNB Markets.
– Long rates increased a bit yesterday, but the effects were limited and in the United States, the ten-year rate ended at 1.43%. The crown continued to weaken yesterday.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.1%, while the Hang Seng fell 1.14%. Here, too, investors are awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting.
On Tuesday, the main index of the Oslo Stock Exchange fell 1.34%, Where the obvious loser today was the automated storage company Autostore That fell 13 percent after the loss in patent lawsuits.
