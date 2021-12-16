How to invest in the S&P 500 – Forbes Advisor

Editorial Note: We earn a commission on partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect the opinions or ratings of our editors.

The S&P 500 Index is the primary barometer for judging the performance of the US stock market. The funds that track this benchmark are the cornerstone of many regular buy and hold investors’ portfolios, making understanding how to invest in the S&P 500 a key skill to acquire.

What is the S&P 500?

The S&P 500 is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 500 of the largest US public companies by market capitalization or the total value of all their outstanding shares. With a market capitalization of approximately $ 39 trillion, this index represents nearly 85% of the total capitalization of the US stock market.

Because of its size, understanding the direction and performance of the S&P 500 can give you an instant readout of overall market performance. It also makes buying stocks that look to mimic the S&P 500 a great way to add a very well-diversified stock pool to your portfolio.

When you buy the S&P 500, 90% of the time you’re likely to outperform an active portfolio manager choosing large-cap stocks, says Joe Favorito, Managing Partner at Landmark Wealth Management.

The best way to invest in the S&P 500 is to buy exchange traded funds (ETFs) or index funds that track the index. There are differences between these two approaches which are well discussed below, but in both cases these funds offer extremely low costs and superior diversification.

Invest in the S&P 500 with an index fund

Index funds that track the S&P 500 typically hold most or all of the stocks included in the benchmark index so that they can mimic the performance of the index as closely as possible. They then sell shares of the fund so that investors like you can buy exposure to their hundreds of constituent investments.

There are more than a few S&P 500 index funds out there, so here are the criteria you should use to make sure you’re choosing the right one for your portfolio:

Expense report. Index funds are passively managed, which means that fund managers simply buy and sell stocks to keep the fund’s asset allocation in line with the benchmark. There is no intensive research or exchange that needs to take place. This keeps the expense ratios, the fees you pay for maintaining your fund, very low. Since almost all S&P 500 index funds perform very similarly, it is important to choose a fund with the lowest possible expense ratio.

Index funds are passively managed, which means that fund managers simply buy and sell stocks to keep the fund’s asset allocation in line with the benchmark. There is no intensive research or exchange that needs to take place. This keeps the expense ratios, the fees you pay for maintaining your fund, very low. Since almost all S&P 500 index funds perform very similarly, it is important to choose a fund with the lowest possible expense ratio. Minimum investment. Index funds have different minimum investments whether you buy them for taxable investment accounts or tax-advantaged retirement accounts. When you evaluate different S&P 500 index funds, make sure that the minimum buy amounts match the amount you need to invest. After clearing this initial hurdle, you will usually be able to buy the fractional dollar value shares you need.

Index funds have different minimum investments whether you buy them for taxable investment accounts or tax-advantaged retirement accounts. When you evaluate different S&P 500 index funds, make sure that the minimum buy amounts match the amount you need to invest. After clearing this initial hurdle, you will usually be able to buy the fractional dollar value shares you need. Dividend yield. Dividends are one of the benefits of investing in the large cap companies that make up the S&P 500. Be sure to compare the dividend yield offered by the different S&P 500 index funds, as dividends can increase returns, even in bearish markets.

Dividends are one of the benefits of investing in the large cap companies that make up the S&P 500. Be sure to compare the dividend yield offered by the different S&P 500 index funds, as dividends can increase returns, even in bearish markets. Creation date. It is worth paying attention to an index fund creation date. Choices with longer histories can help you see how an index fund has weathered bull markets and mitigated losses in bear markets.

Invest in the S&P 500 with an ETF

Like index funds, passively managed ETFs aim to duplicate the performance of a market index like the S&P 500. Managers buy a basket of stocks to duplicate the holdings of benchmarks, then sell stocks to investors.

Here’s where ETFs differ: Stocks issued by an ETF trade like stocks, with values ​​that fluctuate throughout the day. Meanwhile, index fund stocks only trade once a day, when the markets close at the end of the day. For traditional buy and hold investors, the difference is quite insignificant.

Related: How to buy an ETF

Interestingly, the very first ETF launched in the United States was an S&P 500 fund, the State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Today, SPY remains the world’s largest exchange-traded fund in terms of assets and the most-traded ETF.

You should choose an S&P 500 ETF based on several of the key factors you would use to differentiate their index fund brethren:

Expense report. As with S&P 500 index funds, S&P 500 ETFs have virtually all the same performance. You should always choose the fund with the lower expense ratio, as higher costs do not guarantee better returns on the same index.

As with S&P 500 index funds, S&P 500 ETFs have virtually all the same performance. You should always choose the fund with the lower expense ratio, as higher costs do not guarantee better returns on the same index. Liquidity. Buyers don’t need to worry too much about ETF liquidity. But if you are an active investor who trades in a taxable brokerage account, it is worth getting some idea of ​​how the liquidity of an ETF affects your strategy. Funds with higher average trading volumes are more liquid, and those with lower trading volumes are less liquid.

Buyers don’t need to worry too much about ETF liquidity. But if you are an active investor who trades in a taxable brokerage account, it is worth getting some idea of ​​how the liquidity of an ETF affects your strategy. Funds with higher average trading volumes are more liquid, and those with lower trading volumes are less liquid. Creation date. The older an ETF, the more economic cycles it has gone through. The longer a fund has gone through boom and bust cycles in the markets, the more confidence you can have in a fund’s ability to maintain performance over the long term.

The older an ETF, the more economic cycles it has gone through. The longer a fund has gone through boom and bust cycles in the markets, the more confidence you can have in a fund’s ability to maintain performance over the long term. Dividend yield. Like index funds, the dividend yield of the S&P 500 ETFs represents the percentage that the companies in the benchmark index pay out annually in dividends per dollar invested. When choosing an S&P 500 ETF, you should make sure that its dividend yield is at least in line with the best S&P 500 ETFs, if not higher.

Featured Partners 1 SoFi automated investment 1 SoFi automated investment

Other considerations for investing in the S&P 500

Don’t limit yourself to holding the S&P 500 like the majority of your portfolio. There are other areas of the market that you need to build a diversified portfolio, such as small and mid caps and international equities, explains Favorito.

Building this diversified portfolio also means complementing an S&P 500 fund with bond holdings. Check out our list of the best total bond index funds on the market for tips on how to best build your portfolio of two or three funds.

Can you invest in the S&P 500 with individual stocks?

The S&P 500 tracks the performance of nearly 500 different companies, from Apple (AAPL) to Xerox (XRX), and there’s nothing stopping you from buying shares of all of them.

But if you wanted all the stocks in the S&P 500, it would be very tedious and expensive to buy them this way, says Aviva Pinto, managing director of Wealthspire Advisors.

First of all, you’ll have to shell out a lot of money to complete a full set of stocks that make up the S&P 500. To buy a stock of just 10 of the biggest companies in the S&P 500, for example, it could cost you more than $ 8,000.

And this without taking into account the fact that the S&P 500 weights each company according to its market capitalization. This helps it to more accurately reflect the impact of a company’s size on the overall market. Accurately duplicating the index weight would be a management nightmare for an individual investor and keeping that weight on track as the market changes daily would be an even bigger headache.

That’s why both financial advisers recommend that you buy funds that track the S&P 500 and offer a one-stop-shop for those looking to invest in the index.