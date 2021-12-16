Pelosi defends lawmaker’s stock transactions, citing ‘free market’





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that lawmakers should not be barred from trading in stocks, a practice that has come under scrutiny because it gives members of Congress the opportunity to take advantage of ‘inside information acquired in the course of their official duties. “We are a free market economy. They should be able to participate in it,” Pelosi, whose husband owns tens of millions of dollars in stock and options, told reporters on Wednesday. Pelosi has long stated that she has no involvement or prior knowledge of her husband’s business decisions, and that she does not own any stock herself. The issue of stock trading in Congress has taken on new urgency since the onset of the pandemic, when stock trades suspiciously scheduled by lawmakers on both sides sparked outrage and led to multiple investigations. To date, no one has been charged in connection with stock market investigations conducted by the Department of Justice and the Securities Exchange Commission. But the often lucrative transactions nonetheless highlight the shortcomings of a 2012 law called the Stock Act, which prohibits members from using inside information to make investment decisions and requires that all stock transactions be reported to Congress in the future. the 45 days. The 2012 law was passed with bipartisan support following a stock market scandal. Yet in the nearly 10 years that have passed since its adoption, no one has been prosecuted under it, even though many members continue to trade openly. In some recent cases, lawmakers have failed to report their transactions, as required by law. We have a responsibility to report, ”Pelosi said. If people don’t report, they should. But when asked whether lawmakers and their spouses should be banned from trading in stocks while in Congress, Pelosi replied no, adding that it was a free market. Legal experts say insider trading cases are exceptionally difficult to prosecute because they require definitive proof of whether someone acted on the basis of non-public information. It depends on the demonstration of intention a high burden. This is why many ethics experts have argued for a ban on stock trading in Congress to eliminate the temptation altogether. Pelosis’s most recent financial disclosure shows her husband holds millions of dollars in assets. This includes shares of Amazon and Apple which are each worth between $ 5 million and $ 25 million. Other assets she reported include stock options held in Google’s parent company valued between $ 1 million and $ 5 million, Comcast shares valued between $ 1 million and $ 5 million. and Visa shares valued between $ 5 million and $ 25 million.

