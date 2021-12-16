Tech stocks bolster European stocks with Fed meeting in focus





The DAX chart of the German stock index is pictured on the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany on December 13, 2021. REUTERS / Staff Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Tech stocks stop five-day losing streak

Inditex drops after trading update

UK CPI for November hits highest in over 10 years

FTSE 100 down for sixth session, worst streak since March 2020 Dec. 15 (Reuters) – European stocks rose on Wednesday, helped by strengthening tech and healthcare stocks, but weakness in the retail and energy sectors limited gains ahead of the announcement of the Federal Reserve policy. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) closed 0.3% higher to end a five-game losing streak. Tech stocks (.SX8P) led the gains, adding 1.3% after a recent bout of selling while health care stocks (.SXDP) climbed 1.1% A disappointing earnings update from Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC) weighed on retail stocks (.SXRP) and, with oil stocks (.SXEP) falling, capped wider gains. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Crude oil prices fell for the third session amid rising demand risks associated with the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Read more Investors have been cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s expected monetary policy decision at 19:00 GMT, as expectations are that the central bank will hint at a slowdown in its bond purchases. “We don’t expect a major upward cycle to begin next year, as inflation peaks then, which should give the Fed more time to act and then see what the impacts are before they go. be too aggressive, ”said Jeremy Gatto, a multi-asset portfolio. manager at Unigestion. “With the uncertainty of Omicron and the large central bank meetings, this is going to mean more turbulence in the weeks to come.” The STOXX 600 is up around 1.7% so far in December, which is generally a strong month for global stock markets. London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.7%, a sixth consecutive decline and the worst streak of losses since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, due to weakness in retail (.FTNMX404010), oil ( .FTNMX601010) and travel shares (.FTNMX405010). Data showed that UK consumer price inflation hit an over 10-year high of 5.1% year-on-year in November ahead of the Bank of England meeting on Thursday. Read more The European Central Bank is also meeting on Thursday, with policymakers to decide how to adapt the bank’s Regular Asset Purchase Program (APP) once the much larger PEPP pandemic program ends in March. Read more Sweden’s H&M (HMb.ST) fell 2.8% after the company’s quarterly sales met expectations, but analysts have signaled sales in China to be of concern. Sales at Inditex and H&M are back to pre-pandemic levels or better. Read more Support service provider DCC (DCC.L) jumped 9.0% after announcing its acquisition of Almo Corp for around $ 610 million. Shares of IAG (ICAG.L) fell 5.1% after parent company British Airways said it was in advanced talks to cancel its purchase of rival Air Europa from Spain’s Globalia. Read more Swedish bank SEB (SEBa.ST) slipped 2.2% after being hit by a 511 million euros ($ 575 million) tax demand from Germany. Read more ($ 1 = 0.8872 euros) Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/european-shares-inch-higher-with-fed-meeting-focus-2021-12-15/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos