Stocks drop, weighed down by Fed meeting, Omicron worries

Fed announced early end of cut at 2:00 p.m. EST / 1900 GMT

Crude oil drops for third day in a row

Dollar stable, gold down ahead of the Fed

Investors Increase Bets on UK Hike After Inflation Surge

NEW YORK, Dec. 15 (Reuters) – Global equities edged down Wednesday, coming under pressure as investors waited to see how the Federal Reserve eases the nearly four-decade high inflation and steers its move toward rates. interest.

Analysts have pointed to the uncertainty created by Omicron, which they see as a wildcard in the equation, as the full impact of the new variant of the coronavirus is not yet clear.

The gauge of MSCI stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) was down 0.30%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) lost 87.55 points, or 0.25%, to 35,456.63, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 12.85 points, or 0.28%, to 4 621.24 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 95.01 points, or 0.62%, to 15,142.63.

“Caution is once again evident in the equity markets as we await the Fed’s final rate decision for the year,” said Craig Erlam, senior equity analyst at OANDA.

At 2:00 p.m. EST / 1900 GMT, the Fed is expected to announce that it is accelerating the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases and signaling a turn towards higher interest rates next year in order to hedge against against inflation to highs of nearly four decades. Read more

“Central banks have no choice but to start tightening monetary policy in the majority of cases as inflation continues to rise to uncomfortable levels, generalizes and shows signs of becoming more permanent “said Erlam.

“Omicron, which poses a greater threat and imposes restrictions, may delay the inevitable, but not for long, as policymakers cannot afford to be complacent. “

Markets expect at least two increases in 2022 on the Fed’s dot plot showing where policymakers are looking at borrowing costs.

The 10-year US Treasury yields were at 1.4394%, well below a recent high of 1.693%. The yield curve continued its flattening trend, with investors betting that an earlier start to Fed tightening will lead to a slowdown in inflation in the long run. Read more

Inflation is also a problem elsewhere, with UK consumer price inflation hitting its highest level in more than 10 years in November at 5.1%, beating all economists’ forecasts ahead of a rate-setting meeting of the Bank of England on Thursday. Read more

Investors have sharply increased their bets as the BoE is about to raise rates. Read more

“All eyes are on the Fed, but the UK inflation data is an absolute disaster for the Bank of England – for all intents and purposes it should raise rates, but the problem is Omicron and the ‘uncertainty surrounds it, “said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

“How is the Fed handling the message this afternoon? Too hawkish and it could push stocks down,” Hewson said.

The European Central Bank is also meeting on Thursday and is expected to scale down the stimulus one step further, but will promise significant support for next year, sticking to its long-held view that alarming inflation will subside from herself.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.12%.

Asian stocks were weaker, with the largest MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) declining 0.81% in slow trade.

Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) fell 0.9% as restrictions on coronaviruses took their toll on retail sales in November, although industrial production improved. Read more

The prospect of a short-term rate hike has supported the US dollar, particularly against the euro and the yen where monetary policy is expected to lag.

The dollar index rose 0.012% and the euro by 0.03% to $ 1.126.

The risk of rising spot rates weighed heavily on gold, which offers no fixed yield, and left it sidelined at $ 1,768.81 an ounce.

Oil prices have fallen after the International Energy Agency said the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant would hurt the recovery in global fuel demand.

US crude was down 1.15% to $ 69.92 a barrel and Brent was at $ 72.97, down 0.99% on the day.

Additional reports by Sujata Rao and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Alexander Smith, Alexandra Hudson and Jane Merriman

