Global stocks turn positive after Fed cut announcement





(Added market reaction to Fed news) NEW YORK, Dec. 15 (Reuters) – Global equities edged higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would end its bond purchases amid a pandemic in March. The announcement paves the way for an interest rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2022, as the Fed pulls out of policies adopted at the start of the global health crisis. Read more In new economic projections released at the end of a two-day policy meeting, officials predicted inflation would hit 2.6% next year, from 2.2% expected in September, and the unemployment rate would fall to 3.5%. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register MSCI’s global stock gauge (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.10%, and the pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.26% after the Fed’s statement. At 2:45 p.m. EST / 7:45 p.m. GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 119.82 points, or 0.34%, to 35,664, the S&P 500 (.SPX) had gained 17.25 points, or 0.37%, to 4,651.34 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) had added 23.45 points, or 0.15%, to 15,261.09. The 10-year US Treasury yields were 1.4701%, and the 30-year bond yield was 1.8545%. Read more The prospect of a short-term rate hike has supported the US dollar, particularly against the euro and the yen where monetary policy is expected to lag. The dollar index rose 0.15%, the euro down 0.11% to $ 1.1245. The risk of rising spot rates has been a burden for gold, which offers no fixed return. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $ 1,764.91. Inflation is also a problem elsewhere, with UK consumer price inflation hitting its highest level in more than 10 years in November at 5.1%, beating all economists’ forecasts ahead of a rate-setting meeting of the Bank of England on Thursday. Read more Investors have sharply increased their bets as the BoE is about to raise rates. Read more “All eyes are on the Fed, but the UK inflation data is an absolute disaster for the Bank of England – for all intents and purposes it should raise rates, but the problem is Omicron and the ‘uncertainty surrounds it, “said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is expected to scale down the stimulus, but will promise significant support for next year, sticking to its long-held view that alarming inflation will subside from it -same. UK inflation Oil prices have fallen after the International Energy Agency said the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant would hurt the recovery in global fuel demand. But US crude appreciated 0.20% to $ 70.87 per barrel and Brent 0.24% to $ 73.88 per barrel. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Additional reports by Sujata Rao and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Alexander Smith, Alexandra Hudson, Jane Merriman, Philippa Fletcher Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

