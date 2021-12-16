Israeli tech releases jump 520% ​​to $ 82.4 billion in 2021, hitting new records

Israeli tech companies saw their exits jump 520 percent in 2021 to an all-time high of $ 81.2 billion, breaking all previous funding records and from $ 15.4 billion in 2020, according to a annual technology release report released by consultants PwC Israel on Wednesday. Exits are defined as merger and acquisition transactions or initial public offerings (IPOs) of shares.

The number of tech releases has increased in 2021 so far to 171 deals, up from 60 last year, including 99 acquisitions totaling $ 11.5 billion and 72 IPOs (including PSPC – acquisition companies at special vocation – mergers), of which 45 were completed. at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

(IPO processes are long and complicated, and companies must open their accounts to potential investors and regulators and meet minimum income and asset requirements. With PSPCs, companies can merge with companies already listed on the stock exchange, which allows them to go public quickly.)

PwC’s report recorded transactions between January and mid-December 2021. A separate report released earlier this week by Start-Up Nation Central detailed a record year of funding for Israeli tech companies, with an unprecedented investment of 25 billion dollars from January to November, and 33 companies entering the private business unicorn club valued at over $ 1 billion.

The numbers “are huge,” said Yaron Weizenbluth, partner and head of the high-tech cluster at PwC Israel. “Last year was the end of the previous decade and it was the best year ever [for the tech sector]. It was the year of COVID-19, and we started to see this upward trend in the last quarters of 2020. [that pointed to a strong 2021]. We were optimistic, but to be honest we couldn’t expect 2021 to be this amazing. “

Sign up for Startup Daily

and never miss Israel’s best tech stories By registering, you accept the conditions

There were strong signs of the local tech sector’s rapid adaptability and resilience in mid-2020, a year in which the world faced unprecedented economic and social struggles, Weizenbluth told The Times of Israel, but the “degree of success” was not predictable.

Yaron Weizenbluth, partner and head of the high-tech cluster at PwC Israel. (Courtesy)

The 72 IPOs and PSPCs were worth around $ 71 billion, according to the PwC report, up significantly from 19 offerings in 2020 for a total value of $ 9.3 billion. The average value per IPO also increased to $ 985 million, from $ 489 million last year, mainly due to listings in the United States.

The highest-rated offering was from Israeli advertising technology firm ironSource, which began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in June after merging with US SPAC Thoma Bravo Advantage as part of a deal valuing ironSource at $ 11 billion.

Another high-value IPO was that of cybersecurity firm SentinelOne, which also finalized its NYSE offer in June for a value of $ 9 billion. That same month, Monday.com completed an initial public offering on the Nasdaq valued at $ 6.8 billion.

The PwC report noted that had it included follow-up deals, where a company offers shares after an IPO, the value of existing Israeli technology would have reached $ 99.2 billion, the tech company of Playtika game alone raising $ 13 billion in a follow-up deal in 2021. Playtika is owned by a group of Chinese investors, which bought the company in 2016 for more than $ 4 billion. It maintains its headquarters in Israel.

Notable acquisitions this year include that of the Israeli online genealogy platform MyHeritage by Francisco Partners for $ 600 million, the estimated $ 100 million acquisition of Sedona Systems, a communications technology maker, by Cisco, and that of the application monitoring company. Epsagon for $ 500 million, also by Cisco.

Local acquisition activity also accelerated in 2021, with 32 deals in which an Israeli company bought a local startup, an increase from 11 such deals in 2020 and 10 in 2019. The most notable of these were these local acquisitions are those of Avanan by cybersecurity giant Check Point. and Vdoo by DevOps company JFrog.

Weizenbluth said there may not have been a single huge acquisition deal in 2021, like Intel’s acquisition of Mobileye in 2017 for $ 15.3 billion, “but we are seeing strong deals. and strong across the board and it shows that the market is heading in the right direction. “

The “deeper story” behind the numbers, Weizenbluth argued, was that of the new Israeli business culture and the “new Israeli entrepreneur” who wants to build a strong business and make it public, rather than grow and sell. technology quickly. This culture is marked by nerve, quick thinking and action, starting a business, going public, then returning and buying an Israeli company to speed up theirs, has t he told The Times of Israel in November in an interview for a preview of the report. .

What we are seeing is a cycle that many Israeli entrepreneurs are closing. If three or four years ago the founders’ dream was still to sell their business, today their dream is to buy a business, he said. Israeli buyers are closer to the ecosystem, they are immersed in it, and they see the potential. “

In 2022 and 2023, Weizenbluth said the tech industry is likely to experience “more selective IPOs because of the PSPC hype. [that marked the beginning of 2021] is behind us.

The PSPC boom “has sped up a process that has given companies the opportunity to go public through the back door” and “we’re going to see healthier IPO activity in the US market,” he said. -he declares.

“We see a lot of new unicorns in 2021, [33 and counting] and these are good, healthy companies whose next actions could include an IPO next year, ”Weizenbluth said.