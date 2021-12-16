Biden administration wants to increase the number of truckersExBulletin







Mario Tama / Getty Images In a bid to improve the country’s supply chain problems, the White House on Thursday announced a plan to recruit and train a new generation of truck drivers to bolster an industry that has stretched during the pandemic . The Truck Action Plan is part of the Biden Administration’s Supply Chain Disruption Task Force, aimed at addressing short-term supply chain bottlenecks that have been caused or made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. “Trucking plays a vital role in the supply chain and the economy of the United States. American truckers have been on the front lines of this pandemic, delivering goods to every corner of this country,” the Maison said. Blanche in a fact sheet about her plan. Trucks are responsible for transporting some 72% of the goods in the United States, and the White House statement noted that for the majority of communities, trucks are the only form of cargo available. While trucker wages have risen 7% to 12% in the past year, the White House said, the industry as a whole has still not returned to pre-pandemic employment levels. “A strong, stable and secure trucking workforce that provides well-paying jobs for millions of truck drivers is a vital part of our economy,” said the White House. “But obsolete infrastructure, the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic volume of goods moving through our economy have strained the capacity of the supply chain, including in trucking. “ The fact sheet says the pandemic has exacerbated underlying problems in the industry, including an aging workforce, high turnover rates and unpaid waste of time for drivers. The plan includes the provision of resources and funding to help states speed up the commercial driver’s license process, a 90-day challenge to expand a registered apprenticeship program, and outreach to veterans as recruiting new drivers. . Senior administration officials stressed that while some of the steps focus on longer-term changes, their proposal includes actions that would support short-term economic recovery and help ease supply chain grumbles. . The administration’s trucking plan, which has also taken steps to try to reduce congestion at safeguarded ports, comes as the country faces higher rates of inflation than it has been since. decades. On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will host a White House panel discussion with executives from the trucking industry. The two departments are also launching the Driving Good Jobs initiative, which the White House says will explore ways to recruit new drivers from under-represented communities and create a task force to investigate predatory truck rental deals.

