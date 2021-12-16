Top 5 ETFs of 2021

Each of the five exchange-traded funds in our top picks of the year outperformed the US stock market as a whole, as measured by the S&P 500, which had a total return over the same period of 23.5%. The top performing ETF of 2021 was the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (XOP) ETF, with a total return of 67.1% year-to-date.

The major theme that has guided the performance of the five main ETFs is the rise of certain commodities this year, notably oil and natural gas. Commodity prices have been driven up by supply chain issues, but two factors, in particular, have caused energy prices to soar. The first is that the global economy has recovered from the economic shock of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The second is the relatively slow pace at which the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has increased production of oil since its reduction in supply in mid-2020.

Rising oil and gas prices rekindled investor optimism in energy stocks. Energy stocks had been avoided in 2020 as low energy prices weighed on their results, but both have strengthened this year. For example, four of the top five ETFs are oil and gas equity ETFs enjoying renewed optimism in the energy sector.

The last of the top five ETFs also benefited from the rise in commodity prices, particularly the surge in lithium prices. Lithium is a key metal used in the production of batteries used in many electrical devices, but it is used in particularly large amounts to power electric vehicles (EVs), sales of which have risen sharply this year.

Methodology

The top five exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of 2021 have been selected from the wide range of ETFs traded in US markets listed on the ETF Database website. Inverted and leveraged ETFs were excluded from the selection process, as were ETFs with less than $ 2 billion in assets under management (AUM). The top five were then selected from the remaining pool of ETFs based on their cumulative total return (YTD) at market close on December 2, 2021.

YTD YTD: 67.1%

Fund Description: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Fund

Expense ratio: 0.35%

Date created: June 19, 2006

Issuer: State Street

XOP tracks the performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index, which represents the oil and gas (E&P) exploration and production segment of the S&P Total Market Index. The ETF provides exposure to companies engaged in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of oil and gas.

However, more than two-thirds of the fund’s holdings are companies engaged in exploration and production. It follows a blended strategy, investing in both value and growth stocks across the spectrum of market capitalization. Its three main holdings include Devon Energy Corp. (DVN), Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) and SM Energy Co. (SM), all three engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas.

XOP has been riding the wave of investor optimism about energy companies this year amid rebounding oil prices. Another key factor attracting investors to the sector is that a number of oil and gas exploration and production companies are emerging from the pandemic with record cash flows, which the companies say they will return. to shareholders rather than spending for growth. This marks a major change from previous years, when further expansion took priority over investor returns.

The caution of energy companies to invest in future expansion could also dampen the rate of increase in oil supply, which could continue to keep prices strong.

YTD Yield: 54.4%

Fund Description: Large Cap Oil and Gas Fund

Expense ratio: 0.10%

Date Created: Sep 23, 2004

Issuer: Vanguard

VDE seeks to replicate the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index, a benchmark for energy stocks with various market capitalizations. The ETF provides exposure primarily to companies operating in the oil and gas industry, including companies involved in exploration and production, storage and transport, refining, drilling, etc. It uses a full replication strategy where possible, but will use a sampling strategy when regulatory constraints prevent it from fully replicating the index.

The majority of its holdings are large cap stocks. Its main holdings include Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Chevron Corp. (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP), all of which are integrated oil and gas companies. VDE’s strong performance this year is also largely due to rising oil prices, fueling investor optimism in the energy sector.

YTD Yield: 53.5%

Fund Description: Multi-Cap Oil and Gas Fund

Expense ratio: 0.41%

Date created: June 12, 2000

Issuer: BlackRock

IYE aims to evaluate the performance of the Russell 1000 Energy RIC 22.5 / 45 Capped Gross Index, an index made up of US equities in the energy sector. The ETF provides exposure to US companies engaged in the exploration, production, storage, transportation and refining of oil and gas, as well as companies that provide oil and gas equipment and services.

The multi-cap fund mainly focuses on value stocks. Its holdings are concentrated in a small group of companies, with its three main holdings representing almost half of its assets under management. Thus, it may be too targeted for long-term investors, but could be useful as a sector rotation strategy or as a way to overweight a specific corner of the energy sector. The main holdings of IYE include Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips.

The fund is another energy ETF that has benefited from the sharp rise in oil prices and the rebound in cash flow from energy companies this year.

YTD YTD: 51.5%

Fund Description: Large Cap Oil and Gas Fund

Expense ratio: 0.12%

Creation date: Dec. 16, 1998

Issuer: State Street

XLE owns shares in companies primarily engaged in the development and production of crude oil and natural gas, and in the provision of drilling and other energy-related services. The ETF provides exposure to the US energy sector by replicating the Energy Select Sector Index, which is meant to be representative of the S&P 500 energy sector.

The fund is highly concentrated with a few stocks constituting a large percentage of the portfolio, its two main holdings representing over 40% of its assets under management. Best used as a tactical game to gain exposure to the energy sector when oil prices rise, but may not be ideal as part of a long term buy and hold strategy . The fund’s top three holdings include Exxon Mobil, Chevron and EOG Resources (EOG).

Like the other three oil and gas ETFs above, XLE’s performance is largely the result of investor optimism in the energy sector amid rapidly rising oil prices and economic growth. ‘improved financial performance of oil and gas companies.

YTD Yield: 48.5%

Fund Description: Mining and Lithium Battery Fund

Expense ratio: 0.75%

Date created: July 22, 2010

Issuer: Mirae Asset Global Investments

LIT aims to track the Solactive Global Lithium Index, which assesses the performance of the largest and most liquid companies engaged in lithium mining or the production of lithium batteries. The ETF offers wide exposure to the lithium industry, including companies that mine and refine the metal as well as those involved in the production of batteries.

The majority of the fund’s assets are allocated to the materials sector, followed by information technology and industrial products. Companies based in China receive the largest geographic allocation, followed by the United States, South Korea, and a number of other developed economies.

The fund focuses on micro-capitalized companies and follows a mixed strategy of investing in value and growth stocks. Its three main holdings include Albemarle Corp. (ALB), a global manufacturer of specialty chemicals; class A shares of EVE Energy Co. Ltd. (SHE: 300014), a Chinese manufacturer of lithium batteries; and TDK Corp. (TKS: 6762), an electronics company based in Tokyo.

Lithium is an essential metal used in the production of rechargeable batteries that power electric vehicles. Demand for the metal has increased as sales of electric vehicles increased in 2021. The current US government has pushed for the production of electric vehicles as a way to combat climate change, with President Joe Biden said in August. 2021 that he wanted electric vehicle sales to account for 50% of all new vehicle sales by 2030.

Bullish forecasts for future lithium demand are also helping fuel investor optimism. IHS Markit says it expects the lithium market to double by 2025 from levels projected for 2021, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The bottom line

The best performing ETF in terms of cumulative total return through December 2, 2021 is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). XOP and the next three major ETFs on the list are all funds focused on oil and gas companies, whose financial fortunes have rebounded amid rising oil prices fueled by a global economy recovering from the shock induced by the crisis. pandemic of last year.

But it’s not just oil prices rising. As sales of electric vehicles rise and compete to replace gasoline-powered cars on the road, the price of lithium, a key component of rechargeable batteries, has also risen, placing an ETF-focused ETF in fifth place on the list. lithium mining and battery production. .