Stocks end higher after Fed steps up stimulus withdrawal





Tech firms led a rally for stocks on Wall Street on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would speed up its withdrawal from economic stimulus and likely hike interest rates three times next year to fight the hike of inflation. The central bank plans to cut its monthly bond purchases to double the previously announced pace, likely ending them entirely in March. The bond purchases were meant to hold rates long to help the economy, but are no longer needed with unemployment falling and inflation to a nearly 40-year high. The accelerated schedule puts the Fed on track for a rate hike as early as the first half of next year. Major stock indexes rose provisionally after falling ahead of the Fed’s statement at 2 p.m. EST, then gained momentum towards the end of the day. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, recouping almost all of its losses from the previous two days. The benchmark index finished just below the record it set last Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% and the highly technical Nasdaq composite gained 2.2%. The Russell 2000 index of small business stocks rose 1.6%. Bond yields edged up. Central bank policymakers, who were holding their last meeting of the year, were largely due to announce a faster withdrawal of its stimulus measures as inflationary pressures intensify.

The market interprets this as a big surprise, said Liz Young, chief investment strategist at SoFi. The market was more concerned with inflation. Companies have been grappling with supply chain issues and higher costs for months. This has been a major concern for investors as large corporations pass these costs on to consumers, who have so far absorbed higher prices on everything from groceries to clothing and other consumer goods. On Tuesday, the Labor Department said wholesale prices jumped 9.6% in November from a year earlier. The department’s producer price index measures inflation before it reaches consumers. This follows a report released Friday showing consumer prices jumped 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, the biggest increase in 39 years. By stepping up its reduction in bond purchases and signaling three rate hikes next year, the central bank is signaling that it is taking inflation seriously and, so far, the market believes the Fed will struggle with it. success against inflation, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer. for the Alliance of Independent Consultants. Bond investors reacted more measuredly to the Fed’s announcement. Bond yields edged up, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising from 1.44% Tuesday night to 1.45%.

Short-term Treasury yields have risen in recent months along with the Fed’s rate hike expectations. But the 10-year Treasury yield, which shows what investors think about future economic growth and inflation, is still lower than it was in the spring. Rates are warning the Fed not to go too far and not to be too aggressive in its rate hikes, said Scott Kimball, co-head of US fixed income for BMO Global Asset Management. The outlook for growth based on the 10-year treasury is what this implies is a cautionary tale for the Fed. Concerns about the impact of the Fed’s actions, as well as the latest variant of the coronavirus, have made trading restless as the end of 2021 approaches. Despite this, the S&P 500 is up about 25% this year. year. More than 80% of S&P 500 stocks rose, with tech and healthcare companies accounting for a large chunk of the gains. Apple, which, along with most of the tech stocks, was emerging from a two-day slippage, rose 2.9%. Eli Lilly jumped 10.4% for the S&P 500’s biggest gain after giving investors an encouraging update on his financial forecast and drug development. Retailers and other businesses that rely on consumer spending have recovered from an early decline. The industry was down following the Commerce Department’s latest retail sales report. Sales rose a modest 0.3% in November, but fell short of forecasts by economists amid fears that rising costs could dampen consumer spending.

Investors should avoid placing too much value in the stock markets in immediate reaction to a Fed move, Kimball warned. The initial reaction of the day can lead you astray, he said. I think you’ve seen stocks that the growth component of the economy must be doing very well… but the next few days will tell you more. AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

