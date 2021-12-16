Biden administration to unveil its action plan for trucking amid labor shortages on Thursday

The plan is the product of the administration’s Supply Chain Disruption Task Force, a group chaired by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. According to a backgrounder provided by the White House, the plan will tackle “long-standing labor force challenges in the trucking industry, including high turnover rates, an unsuccessful workforce. aging, long hours away from home and the time spent waiting – often unpaid – to load and unload at congested ports, warehouses and distribution centers. “

Truckers transport 71% of the goods of the US economy, according to industry estimates, but the Covid pandemic has led to increased labor shortages for the industry, a CEO of an association of trucking company who told CNN that the sector was short of 80,000 drivers, a record. Left unchecked, the latest figures put the industry on track for a shortage of 160,000 drivers by 2030 and the need for a million new drivers over the next 10 years, according to U.S. associations trucking.

Thursday’s plan “will focus on improving pathways to industry and improving the quality of jobs once in the industry,” a senior administration official said on Wednesday, Taking action to provide $ 30 million in federal funding to expedite the issuance of Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs), launching a 90-day challenge to increase the number of trucking apprentices through the Department of Labor, at increase outreach efforts to ex-combatants through the VA and establish a joint initiative between the Ministries of Labor and Transport to expand recruitment and advocate for employees.

The administration will kick off the action plan on Thursday with a roundtable discussion at the White House, where Buttigieg, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and NEC Director Brian Deese will discuss issues facing the trucking industry.