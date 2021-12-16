New York City Council votes to ban natural gas hobs in new buildingsExBulletin







toggle legend Brittainy Newman / AP

Brittainy Newman / AP In a vote on Wednesday, the New York City Council approved a ban on natural gas in newly constructed buildings, joining cities like San Jose and San Francisco that have made similar commitments to reduce emissions. Moving away from natural gas means that stoves and heat pumps will instead be powered by electricity, reducing carbon emissions. Almost 40% of the country’s carbon emissions and more than half of New York City emissions come from buildings. The new ban, with 40 votes in affirmative and seven votes against the measure, applies to buildings of seven floors or less end of 2023; taller buildings have an additional four years to comply. There are a few exceptions in the bill, including hospitals, laundromats and crematoriums. “This bill was intended to put people first over profits and property,” said Council member Alicka Ampry-Samuel, who led the effort to adopt Bill, said during a rally in front of the town hall Wednesday afternoon. “We are at a point in our lives where we need to take action. We need to make sure that we are protecting and saving our environment.” The legislation also establishes two studies that the mayor’s office for long-term planning and sustainability will conduct. The first will focus on the use of heat pump technology and the second is a study on the impact of the new bill on the city’s electricity grid. The massive pullback by the gas industry against natural gas bans hasn’t stopped cities across the country from getting involved. At least 42 cities in California took action to limit gas in new buildings, and Salt Lake City and Denver also have plans to switch to electrification. In Ithaca, New York, the city has even pledged to end the use of natural gas in all buildings, not just new ones. But passing the ban in New York, the largest city in the country, marks an important benchmark for other cities trying to reduce carbon emissions in the fight against climate change. Efforts to ban natural gas in new buildings in New York City could also have has started legislation to extend the ban statewide. Legislation from state lawmakers Senator Brian Kavanagh and Assembly Member Emily Gallagher, who are both Democrats, would require that all buildings constructed in the state after 2023 be fully electric. If it passes, New York would become the first state to ban natural gas in new buildings statewide.

