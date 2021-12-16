Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Thursday December 16
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. S&P 500 Set New Open High in Relief Rally After Fed Tightening Decision
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images
Dow futures rose more than 200 points on Thursday, indicating a further rise as investors appeared satisfied with the Federal Reserve’s plan to accelerate its reduction in bond purchases and its projections for three hikes in interest rate next year.
- The average of the 30 stocks, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were down ahead of the Fed’s decision on Wednesday afternoon after its two-day meeting in December.
- The S&P 500 finished up 1.6%, a few points off last week’s record close.
- The Dow Jones and the Nasdaq rose 1% and over 2%, respectively, ending the day close to 1.4% and 3% from record close last month.
- While the Nasdaq was the big winner on Wednesday, the index was hit the hardest recently, along with tech stocks.
2. Trio of economic reports struck before the bell, including jobless claims
Following this week’s hot inflation figures and weaker retail sales growth, the government said on Thursday that initial jobless claims rose to 206,000 higher than expected for the week ended December 11. New claims for the previous week were revised up slightly to 188,000, still the lowest tally in about five decades. Also on Thursday morning, the government said November housing starts jumped, while the Philadelphia Fed saw its December Business Conditions Index plummet.
3. Fed reveals faster cut, plans to start raising rates near zero in 2022
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a live press conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in New York on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The trio of economic reports come a day after the Fed has provided multiple indications that its ultra-easy policy since the start of the Covid pandemic is coming to an end.
- Once the faster cut is completed in late winter or early spring, central bankers expect to start raising interest rates, which were flat near zero during this week’s meeting. .
- In addition to the three rate hikes next year, two more are slated for 2023, followed by two in 2024.
- For next year, the Fed has raised its inflation outlook, reduced its forecast for economic growth and called for an improvement in the job market.
- Fed policy has again noted that developments with the Covid pandemic, especially the variants, pose risks to the outlook.
4. As omicron spreads, Regeneron is working on a new treatment for the variant
Family doctor Dr Ulrika Wigert checks Brittany Kolkhorst, a patient who has just been admitted to hospital with Covid-19, at the CentraCare Sauk Center Hospital in Sauk Center, Minn., On Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
Jenn Ackerman | The Washington Post | Getty Images
Covid omicron variant spreads around the world can bring another wave chaos in the United States, threatening to further stretch hospital workers already grappling with a wave of delta cases, and disrupt vacation plans for the second year in a row. The White House insisted on Wednesday that a lockdown was not necessary because vaccines are widely available and appear to offer protection against the worst consequences of the virus.
On Thursday, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said its “next generation” antibody treatment Covid was active against all known variants of concern, including omicron and delta. The company said its currently licensed antibodies have “reduced potency against Omicron,” but added that they are “active against Delta, which is currently the most prevalent variant in the United States.”
5. Delta Air Lines predicts fourth quarter profit as travel demand and fares increase
A Delta Air Lines employee works on the departures level at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on August 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama | Getty Images
Delta Air Linessaid Thursday now expects a pre-tax profit of $ 200 million for the fourth quarter. The carrier had previously predicted a loss. Shares in the pre-market rose more than 2% on the news. The Atlanta-based airline also said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be 26% below 2019 levels when it earned $ 11.44 billion, according to a securities filing. ahead of its first day of in-person investors since before the pandemic.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow all market actions like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
