Nasdaq collapses nearly 2% as stocks turn mixed following World Central Bank rulings

US stocks posted a mixed performance on Thursday as investors scoured a series of economic data and weighed global central bank monetary policy actions following the Federal Reserve’s decision a day earlier to cut back on buying more quickly assets and plan three interest rate hikes. for 2022.

The S&P 500 SPX, -1.05% was down 19.87 points, or 0.4%, to 4,689.98.

On Wednesday, stocks rose sharply across the board.

What are the market drivers

Central banks remained in the frame on Wall Street, a day after the Federal Reserve took a hawkish stance in its forecast for interest rate hikes in 2022 and 2023 while more aggressively slowing the pace of its purchases. of bonds.

The Bank of England took a surprising decision on Thursday, becoming the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the start of the pandemic by raising its benchmark index to 0.25% from 0.10%. UK governments worried about the economic impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, as well as speeches from central bank policymakers ahead of time, had led traders to expect the BOE to refrain from raise rates in December.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank, also on Thursday, said it will further slow down asset purchases under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, or PEPP, in the first quarter of the year. next year and would stop them in March. But the ECB softened the blow by planning to increase purchases under a separate program existing in the second quarter, while ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated that a rate hike in 2022 was little left likely.

US stocks opened with gains, with the S&P 500 trading briefly above its closing December 10 high, but the tech-rich Nasdaq and the S&P 500 quickly moved lower.

Interest rates fell despite the Fed not only confirming the rapid reduction in QE, but also forecast the likelihood of 3 rate hikes in 2022 and 3 more in 2023, where it hopes to see the rate. federal funds equal inflation, said Louis Navellier. , founder of Navellier & Associés, in a note. Then the UK actually hiked rates this morning, while the ECB confirmed it had no plans to hike rates in 2022. It’s a mix of uncertainties about the inflation relative to monetary support from central banks.

Mike Kramer of Mott Capital Management attributed the earlier rise in stock markets to declining volatility. The stock rally was driven purely by the decline in the VIX VIX,

+ 11.15% ,

as the levels of implied volatility fall. We see this often these days, he said.

Beyond the news from the central bank, new claims for unemployment benefits in the United States rose by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, but the level remains relatively low after last week, when the requests fell to their lowest level since 1969.

In addition, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts hit about 1.68 million in November, marking its highest level since March, according to data from the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Consensus estimates gathered by FactSet had anticipated a rate of 1.57 million.

The Fed said industrial production rose 0.5% in November. IHS Markit said its flash index of US manufacturing purchasing managers for December fell to 57.8 from 58.3 a month earlier, while the services PMI fell to 57.5 from 58. A reading over 50 indicates expansion of activity.

Subscribe to our Market Watch newsletters here.

Which companies were the center of attention?

Lennar LEN On Wednesday night, earnings were reported to have exceeded analysts’ expectations, in news that could put a recent rally in homebuilders at risk.

LEN On Wednesday night, earnings were reported to have exceeded analysts’ expectations, in news that could put a recent rally in homebuilders at risk. Rubicon , a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, goes public by merging with a specialist acquisition company Founder SPAC FOUN, in an agreement with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $ 1.7 billion.

, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, goes public by merging with a specialist acquisition company FOUN, in an agreement with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $ 1.7 billion. Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL stock fell 0.3% after setting its financial targets for the coming years ahead of the expected Capital Markets Day date.

DAL stock fell 0.3% after setting its financial targets for the coming years ahead of the expected Capital Markets Day date. Actions of Biogen Inc. BIIB was the center of attention after the company announced its intention to submit a protocol for a Phase 4 confirmatory study for its Alzheimer’s disease drug to US regulators in March.

Original parts company GPC announced Thursday that its Motion Industries Inc. unit will contribute approximately $ 1.3 billion to Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and hydraulic power distributor founded in 1971.

GPC announced Thursday that its Motion Industries Inc. unit will contribute approximately $ 1.3 billion to Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and hydraulic power distributor founded in 1971. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.EBS announced Thursday that it has started assaying participants in a Phase 1 clinical trial for its universal influenza vaccine candidate.

How are the other assets doing?

The yield on the 10-year TMUBMUSD10Y Treasury bill fell 3.5 basis points to 1.427%. Treasury yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The ICE US Dollar IndexDXY, a measure of the currency against half a dozen other currency units, fell 0.5% after the moves by the European Central Bank.

In oil futures, West Texas Intermediate CL00 crude, for January CLF23 delivery, rose 2.2%.

GC00 gold futures for February delivery GCG22 rose 1.9%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP index closed at 1.2%, while the London UKX FTSE 100 index rose 1.3%.

In Asia, the Shanghai SHCOMP Composite Index closed 0.8% higher, while the Hang Seng HSI Index rose 0.2% in Hong Kong. China’s CSI 300000300 added 0.5%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 NIK index rose 2.1%.

