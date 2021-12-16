Daily Mail editor to retire from stock market after 90 years | Daily mail and general trust





The owner of the Daily Mail will be delisted from the stock exchange after majority shareholder Lord Rothermere convinces enough investors to back his offer to privatize the publisher. An investment vehicle led by Jonathan Harmsworth, Viscount Rothermere, announced Thursday that it has made deals to buy enough shares to control 56.7% of Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) crossing the hurdle of 50% he needed to win. Rothermere had until Thursday to secure the support of a sufficient number of other shareholders for its takeover offer. The successful deal means the company will exit the London Stock Exchange after 90 years. The Daily Mail was founded in 1896 by Rothermeres’ great-grandfather. It was listed on the stock exchange in 1932, and over the decades that followed added a stable of other newspaper and magazine titles including the Metro and the i alongside the Mail and the Mail on Sunday. Last year, the Daily Mail supplanted Rupert Murdochs Sun as the UK’s top-selling newspaper, a title the latter had held since 1978. However, Rothermere is reportedly focused on an increasingly digital future. The Daily Mails website, which has a more celebrity-focused approach than its print counterpart, is one of the most visited news websites in the world. Rothermere took its first step in July, with an offer of 251 pence per share. However, he raised the price to 270p per share earlier in the month, valuing newspaper activity at 885m including debt. The co-founder of DMGT’s largest independent shareholder, Lindsell Train, had indicated his support for the offer on Wednesday, despite objections from some other large investors who argued that Rothermere had priced the company too low. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Majedie Asset Management and JO Hambro Capital Management previously opposed previous offers, but now face the prospect of selling or rejecting them, leaving them with a hard-to-sell minority stake in a private company. Under stock exchange rules, Rothermere had to make the same offer to all shareholders when trying to gain majority control. Many equity fund managers are not allowed to hold illiquid stakes in private companies, which are also difficult to value.

