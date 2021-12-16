Laying the groundwork: can the Congo build its own stock exchange?

Currently, there are 29 scholarships, including two regional scholarships, on the African continent. Several countries either have their own stock markets or belong to a regional stock exchange, which powers their economies and offers individuals a way to invest in the future of their country.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is not one of them. This is something that Binghamton University Visiting Assistant Professor of Economics Charles Sebuharara would like to see changed.

On November 13, he gave his first international public lecture on stock markets and how they could be introduced in the DRC. It took place on Zoom from the basement of her home and in French, one of her mother tongues.

Sebuharara is originally from the DRC and obtained his bachelor’s degree in financial management from the University of Kinshasa. After obtaining his master’s degree and then his doctorate in economy at Binghamton in 1991 and 2005, respectively, he spent two years teaching at Binghamton Universitys School of Management before moving to Virginia Tech for postdoctoral studies in finance. Upon completion of this degree program, he taught at the Virginia Techs Department of Finance and Wake Forest Universitys Business School, before returning to Binghamton in 2014. Sebuharara is currently also a member of the SEED Planning Investment Advisory Board. Group, LLC. ., a local finance company.

Sebuharara organized the conference at the request of some of his former colleagues in the DRC. He draws in part from the findings of his undergraduate thesis work on bank credit and investments, and his postgraduate teaching and research work, including his doctoral thesis on aspects of macroeconomics and financial reforms in developing countries. His lecture was attended by a diverse audience from the DRC, the United States and Canada, including professors, a bank executive and a senator from Congo, as well as the national chairman of the accounting board of that country.

A former Belgian colony, the DRC has a variety of natural resources, as well as well-educated and talented people, Sebuharara said.

In Congo you have a lot of brilliant people with great entrepreneurial ideas, but unfortunately the country lacks a strong system that can help them implement those ideas and take them to even higher levels of business success. , did he declare.

Plant the seeds

Before Sebuharara moved to the United States, he worked for the Central Bank of Congo, where he was among the first staff responsible for the implementation of the operation of the first Treasury bills, which would have could become the precursor of a real securities market in the DRC. The initiative proved unsuccessful. One of the reasons, Sebuharara said, is that the DRC lacks a secondary market where newly issued bonds can be freely traded; such a market would create liquidity, an important feature of any well-functioning securities market.

To stimulate investment, the country must first create the conditions for an adequate economic environment and institutional infrastructure. This includes the legal framework necessary to protect property rights and enforce contracts. The accounting profession must also be involved, since it must be able to audit companies that choose to be listed on the emerging stock market. Colleges and universities will also need to develop programs to train potential investors, regulators, future financial advisers and other investment professionals.

Fundamentally, a well-functioning securities market relies on transparency, Sebuharara said.

Even here in the United States, when companies go public, they must file reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, where they must disclose information about their business, opportunities, risks, and finances; this is how people can gain confidence in the system, he said.

While creating a stock market is not an easy task, it is certainly within the realm of the possible: some stock markets in Africa have been established in countries smaller than the DRC in terms of size, population and location. ‘economy.

The U.S. stock market itself had humble beginnings over two centuries ago and initially only involved a small group of people and businesses, Sebuharara said. Over the years, it has grown and undergone the necessary revisions in financial laws and regulations.

It wasn’t perfect at the start and it’s not perfect today either, but there have been a lot of improvements, he said.

Stock markets and finance in general can help individuals and even nations achieve broader humanitarian goals. Sebuharara often thinks of American entrepreneur Charles Feeney, who founded the duty free shops commonly found at airports. The idea made him a billionaire, but Feeneys’ goal in life was to donate most of that money before he died. In total, he gave over $ 8 billion while avoiding publicity and inspired other entrepreneur-philanthropists, such as Warren Buffet and Bill Gates.

He led a very modest life and donated to many charities, but to get there you need to earn money first, Sebuharara explained.

This is why the establishment of a stock market or stock market could be a game-changer in Congo. While the country may not be fully ready now, Sebuharara hopes officials will begin the planning process to plant the seeds for the future.

This type of system can help the country in the long run, not only by helping the government mobilize resources for important development programs by allowing businesses and start-ups to raise much-needed finance for their development. ‘might not have been able to get up. otherwise, but also by giving people the opportunity to invest in their own country, improve the well-being of their families and develop the economy, he said. It has the potential to lift many people out of poverty.