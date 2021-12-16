German stock exchange Deutsche Brse acquires majority stake in Crypto Finance





Leading German exchange operator Deutsche Brse Group has completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Swiss fintech company Crypto Finance AG, marking a further step in the company’s continued foray into the cryptocurrency sector. The exchange can now serve as a direct entry point for investments in digital assets and other post-trade services, such as custody of assets. Crypto Finance currently offers 24/7 trading and brokerage of over 200 digital assets as well as in-house custody for institutional investors. The deal was first negotiated in June, which at the time was advertised at US $ 108.6 million. According to a Press release, Crypto Finance will use a network of customers and Deutsche Brse’s infrastructure to expand its team, as well as a portfolio of products and services. Additionally, while its CEO and co-founder Jan Brzezek, and the current management team will continue to lead Crypto Finance, its chairman, Dr Tobias Reichmuth has resigned, and Eric Leupold, head of the cash market at Deutsche Brse, has been appointed for this post. In the press release, Brzezek noted, Established financial institutions increasingly want to start investing in digital assets and are looking for a trusted partner. Thanks to its esteemed reputation and its extensive expertise in operating financial market infrastructures, Deutsche Brse obtains this trust. “ Over the past year, Deutsche Brse has aggressively listed exchange-traded crypto products (ETPs) on its digital exchange, Xetra, which now have more than 20 of them. Most recently, the UK crypto-investment manager ETC Group has announced that it will launch 5 new exchange traded cryptocurrencies backed by top altcoins on Xetra. Before that too, other asset managers launched not only ETPs but also Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) on the stock exchange, often backed not only by Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also by leading altcoins such as the ‘ADA from Cardano and DOT from Polkadot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ambcrypto.com/german-stock-exchange-deutsche-borse-acquires-majority-stake-in-crypto-finance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos