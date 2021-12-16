3 Reasons Investors Should Expect More Gains On The Stock Market In 2022, Says JPMorgan Quant Guru





Xinhua / Wang Ying / Getty Images Even after strong gains in 2021, investors should expect more upside for the stock market in 2022.

JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic’s optimism is due to the dynamics of earnings and the Fed’s relatively easy policy.

These are the three reasons why investors should expect continued stock market gains next year, according to JPMorgan. Even after three consecutive years of stellar stock returns, JPMorgan quantitative guru Marko Kolanovic said investors should be positioned for more of the same in 2022. In a note on Wednesday, he described three reasons he expects stocks to continue rising next year, extending the gain’s momentum by around 25% year-to-date. of the S&P 500. “We continue to see a rise in equities with better than expected earnings growth, an improving environment for China and emerging markets and a normalization of consumption patterns,” Kolanovic said, adding that US companies may show earnings growth above consensus of 14%. “Forward-looking consensus estimates are again cautious with average single-digit growth rates in major markets,” he continued. These lukewarm income estimates do not reflect the strength of the economy that took hold after the pandemic, nor do they reflect high household savings or expanding labor markets, the note said. And profits could rise further if China shifts from its recent policy of regulatory crackdown to a more pro-business stance, or if the U.S.-China trade war eases, Kolanovic noted. But perhaps most important for the potential for positive stock returns in 2022 is Kolanovic’s expectation that central banks will continue to be generally supportive, despite the Fed’s decision on Wednesday to accelerate its monthly cut. bond purchases and the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates on Thursday. “We expect central bank policy to remain broadly accommodative despite the Fed slowdown, with further expansion of central bank balance sheets in global developed markets by $ 1.1 trillion through the end of 2022. and a Fed that is more accommodating compared to current market expectations ahead of the midterm elections in the United States, ”says Kolanovic. And rising inflation does not concern him, because he sees it more as a rotation than a general acceleration. Part of the reason is that companies are expected to step in with the offer next year, which will help limit further price increases. “Record corporate liquidity and strong fundamentals are expected to continue to drive capital investment, inventory replenishment, shareholder performance and M&A activity,” Kolanovic said. Last month, JPMorgan predicted that the S&P 500 would hit 5,000 in the first half of 2022, which is a potential rise of 6% from current levels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-outlook-2022-investors-expect-more-gains-ahead-inflation-2021-12

