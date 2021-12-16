FTC launches rule development to tackle sharp spikes in identity theft fraud





The Federal Trade Commission today launched regulations to tackle government and business identity theft fraud, a pernicious and widespread problem that has worsened during the pandemic. Impersonators use all methods of communication to trick their targets into believing they are government or an established business and then trade on that trust to steal their identity or money. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge in identity theft fraud, as crooks capitalize on confusion and concerns over changes in the economy resulting from the pandemic. Incorporating new data from the Social Security Administration, reported costs have increased alarmingly 85% year-on-year, with $ 2 billion in total losses between October 2020 and September 2021. Notably, since the onset of the pandemic, COVID-specific scam reports included 12,491 government identity theft complaints and 8,794 corporate identity theft complaints. It is wrong for crooks to prey on people during this pandemic by pretending to be someone they can trust, said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Office of Consumer Protection. The surge in identity theft scams has cost our country billions and undermined response and relief efforts. The FTC is ready to use every tool in our toolkit to deter governments and businesses from defrauding identity theft, penalizing wrongdoers, and returning money to wronged people. Government and business impersonators can take many forms, masquerading as, for example, a lottery official, a government official or employee, or a representative of a well-known business or charity. . Imitators can also use implicit representations, such as misleading domain names and URLs and forged contact information, to create an overall clear sense of legitimacy. These scammers seek out information they can use to commit identity theft or request monetary payment, often requesting funds through wire transfer, gift cards, or increasingly, cryptocurrency. Government imitators usually assert an air of authority to stage their scam. These imitators sometimes threaten their target with serious consequences such as withdrawal of benefits, enforcement of tax liability, and even arrest or prosecution. Government impersonators have also been known to trick consumers into paying for services that would otherwise be free, or enticing them with promises of government subsidies, prizes, or loan cancellations. Commercial impersonators typically grab consumers ‘attention with emails, phone calls, or texts about suspicious activity on consumers’ accounts or computers, or supposedly good news about a refund or price in the hope of gain trust and receive personal information. The harm is substantial, as people who lose money in top impersonator scams report an individual median loss of $ 1,000. In the Notice of Proposed Regulatory Proposal (ANPR), the FTC invites public comments on a wide range of issues regarding these plans. The ANPR describes the extensive data the Commission has collected regarding these types of identity theft scams, drawn largely from the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network Fraud Reporting Database, and its experience in law enforcement matters in this area. The FTC has filed numerous lawsuits against government and corporate identity theft programs over the years under its existing authorities, but the ANPR notes that the Commission’s power to seek redress from consumers or civil penalties in these cases is currently very limited. Identity theft provisions under the Telemarketing Sales Rule and the Mortgage Assistance Services Rule only cover specific areas or methods of scamming. This is the first regulation initiated under the Commission’s simplified regulatory procedures. A potential rule resulting from the ANPR could allow the FTC to seek substantial redress from consumers in a wide range of government and corporate identity theft cases, which is particularly important in the wake of the ruling. of the Supreme Court in AMG Capital Management LLC v. FTC. If, after considering the public comments in response to the ANPR, the Commission decides to propose such a trade regulation rule, its next step would be to publish a notice of proposed regulation. The Commission’s vote to approve the Federal Register notice announcing the ANPR was 4-0. President Lina M. Khan made a statementand Commissioner Christine S. Wilson released her remarks. The notice will be published in the Federal Register soon. Instructions for submitting comments are contained in the notice. Comments must be received 30 days after the date of posting of the notice.

