Latest business news and stock market updates: live





The UK central bank surprised markets on Thursday by raising its main interest rate for the first time in three and a half years to tackle soaring inflation, despite the economic uncertainty posed by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

The Bank of England was the first major central bank to raise interest rates as inflation hit its highest level in a decade and the bank said it would not peak until April. Eight of nine policymakers voted for a rate hike, down from just two in November. After the announcement, the pound jumped against the US dollar, gaining more than 1%.

It was interesting to wait for more information on the extent to which Omicron was likely to escape protection from current vaccines and the early economic effects of this new wave, policymakers said, according to the minutes from. the meeting of central banks. However, there was also a strong case for tighter monetary policy now due to the strength of inflationary pressures in the economy.

Britain set a record for the reported 78,610 coronavirus cases on Wednesday and England’s chief medical officer warned more records would be broken. The government has resisted imposing major restrictions on business and social life, instead focusing on accelerating the rollout of booster vaccines and urging people to work from home. But now, Christmas parties and other gatherings are being voluntarily canceled en masse, gymnasiums are asking for more government support, and people are retreating to their homes.

For the Bank of England, the wave of the virus had threatened to delay efforts by policymakers to get interest rates off the ground, especially if they felt the new variant posed a serious risk to the economy. In their statement, they highlighted the uncertainty but said that in some scenarios the spread of the new variant could make inflation worse. It’s a surprising move, said Krishna Guha, central bank analyst at Evercore ISI, due to heightened uncertainty over Omicron. But it reflects warning signs from the labor market and inflation expectations that there is a clear and current danger that excess inflation is taking hold in the UK. The Bank of England announced the rate hike in the wake of the completion of its massive bond buying program, bringing the total stock of government and corporate bonds it holds to $ 895 billion . The Bank of England is far from alone in trying to cope with historically high levels of inflation. In the United States, prices are increasing at the fastest rate in almost 40 years. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said it would cut its bond buying program more than it previously announced, while policymakers signaled that interest rates could rise three times a year next. Inflation in the euro area is the highest ever since the creation of the common currency. On Thursday, the European Central Bank said it would end its bond buying program during the pandemic in March, but expand an older and smaller stimulus package. Paul Mortimer-Lee, deputy director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research in London, said he feared central banks would react too late to inflation. My concern is that it is too late, that this horse has left the stable, he said. In Britain and the United States, central banks wanted to believe inflation was transient and they didn’t want to believe what was right under their noses, that it was spreading, he said. Now, they’re kind of woken up and they’re in catch-up mode. In early November, the UK central bank caught financial markets off guard by not raising interest rates after policymakers signaled high inflation was becoming a concern. At the time, they said they would wait for more information on whether the end of the government-funded leave program in September resulted in increased unemployment. But they added that a rate hike would likely be needed in the coming months. So far, data has shown an increase in the wage bill, a continued decline in the unemployment rate and record levels of vacancies. The labor market responded as policymakers hoped, but inflation moved away from their expectations, increasing the pressure to raise rates. The annual inflation rate hit 5.1% last month, the highest since September 2011, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. Last month, the central bank predicted that inflation would hit 4.5% in November and not peak at 5% until April. On Thursday, the bank updated its projections. Inflation would stay at around 5 percent for most of the winter and peak at around 6 percent in April. The central bank is targeting an inflation rate of 2%. You have these terrible numbers, Mr Mortimer-Lee said of the inflation forecast, and the heaviest time of year for salary negotiations is the first quarter. There is already evidence that unions are demanding higher wage deals in response to the decade-high level of inflation. Those kinds of numbers are really what can uncheck inflation expectations, he added. And while the bank knows there is nothing they can do about this first wave of prices, they must try to prevent it from cascading into the second and third rounds like unsustainable wage increases. For now, inflation risk has outweighed growth concerns as the end of Britain’s economic recovery is delayed. The central bank also cut its growth forecast for the fourth quarter by half a percent on Thursday. At the end of this year, the economy would still be 1.5% smaller than its pre-pandemic size. The government’s latest measures and voluntary social distancing would weigh on the economy in the first quarter of next year, the bank predicted. Experience since March 2020 suggests that successive waves of Covid appear to have had less impact on GDP, according to the minutes. Although there is uncertainty as to the extent to which this will turn out to be the case on this occasion. Before Omicron’s spread, the UK economy was already losing some momentum as supply chain disruptions and product and labor shortages crippled businesses. In October, gross domestic product rose only 0.1% from the previous month, as the accommodation and food services sectors were down. This is expected to get worse as the hospitality industry risks losing revenue during the crucial holiday season. The new Omicron variant is a major new source of uncertainty for the outlook, Ambrose Crofton, strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said in a note to clients. But if spending is diverted to more goods instead of services, or simply delayed, allowing the economy to regain its lost output at a later point in time, then further rate hikes will follow, he added. Jeanna Smialek contributed reports.

