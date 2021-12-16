Kronos ransomware attack could impact employee paychecks and timesheets for weeks

Kronos has a long list of notable clients in the public and private sectors, including the City of Cleveland, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Tesla, and MGM Resorts. International. He also works with many hospitals across the country.
The ransomware attack impacts Kronos Private Cloud solutions, a data storage entity for several company departments, including UKG Workforce Central, which is used by employees to track hours and schedule shifts. job.
“UKG recently became aware of a ransomware incident that disrupted the Kronos Private Cloud, which hosts solutions used by a limited number of our customers. We have taken immediate action to investigate and mitigate the issue, alerted our affected customers and briefed authorities, and are working with top cybersecurity experts, ”a Kronos spokesperson told CNN Business.
“We recognize the seriousness of the problem and have mobilized all available resources to support our customers and are working diligently to restore the affected services,” added the spokesperson.
It is still possible in most cases to record hours on Kronos’ offline timesheet system, although it is not clear when these systems will come back online.
“[E]each employee will be paid for each hour worked. We are totally confident that we will be able to figure out how many hours employees are working and pay them for those hours and we continue to ask employees to keep time as they always have, ”said the holder. word of MTA, Tim Minton, to CNN Business.
A separate banner on the Kronos website, which was not part of the HR company’s specific messaging on the ransomware attack, warned of the potential impact of the Log4j vulnerability and noted that the company had “called emergency patch processes” to fix it.