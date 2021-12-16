Kronos ransomware attack could impact employee paychecks and timesheets for weeks





Kronos has a long list of notable clients in the public and private sectors, including the City of Cleveland, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Tesla, and MGM Resorts. International. He also works with many hospitals across the country. And some affected employees were unable to access payroll systems. Some employers find themselves having to do emergency plans in order to pay workers, such as the switch to paper checks.And some affected employees were unable to access payroll systems. The ransomware attack impacts Kronos Private Cloud solutions, a data storage entity for several company departments, including UKG Workforce Central, which is used by employees to track hours and schedule shifts. job. “UKG recently became aware of a ransomware incident that disrupted the Kronos Private Cloud, which hosts solutions used by a limited number of our customers. We have taken immediate action to investigate and mitigate the issue, alerted our affected customers and briefed authorities, and are working with top cybersecurity experts, ”a Kronos spokesperson told CNN Business. “We recognize the seriousness of the problem and have mobilized all available resources to support our customers and are working diligently to restore the affected services,” added the spokesperson. It is still possible in most cases to record hours on Kronos’ offline timesheet system, although it is not clear when these systems will come back online. “[E]each employee will be paid for each hour worked. We are totally confident that we will be able to figure out how many hours employees are working and pay them for those hours and we continue to ask employees to keep time as they always have, ”said the holder. word of MTA, Tim Minton, to CNN Business. News of the ransomware incident came after a security breach in widely used software on the Internet, called Log4j, became public at the end of last week, opening the door to hackers in many systems. companies. Kronos has not confirmed that the ransomware attack is related to the Log4j vulnerability and has not responded to CNN Business’s request for comment on a possible connection. A separate banner on the Kronos website, which was not part of the HR company’s specific messaging on the ransomware attack, warned of the potential impact of the Log4j vulnerability and noted that the company had “called emergency patch processes” to fix it. The city of Cleveland said in a that Kronos alerted him that sensitive information could have been compromised during the attack. Employee names, addresses and the last four digits of social security numbers may have been stolen by hackers inside the Kronos network. In addition to potential payroll issues, there are also data privacy concerns.The city of Cleveland said in a declaration Mondaythat Kronos alerted him that sensitive information could have been compromised during the attack. Employee names, addresses and the last four digits of social security numbers may have been stolen by hackers inside the Kronos network. In one Faq On its site on the security incident, Kronos said its “investigation is ongoing and we are working diligently to determine whether customer data has been compromised.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/16/tech/kronos-ransomware-attack/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos