Stable stock futures after tech stocks sell





Stock futures opened slightly higher on Thursday night after a rout in tech stocks earlier in the usual trading day as investors turned away from growth stocks in anticipation of a tightening in monetary policy. next year. S&P 500 contracts rose. Earlier, the index closed lower, with technology-intensive information technology and consumer discretionary sectors leading the way lower. The Nasdaq underperformed to fall 2.5% to regain its full gain after a rally on Wednesday. The Dow Jones finished slightly in the red. FedEx Stocks (FDX) surged late in the session after the shipping giant raised its full-year profit forecast, posted better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and authorized a new $ 5 billion share buyback program of dollars. Rivian (RIVN), meanwhile saw stocks tumble in the after-hours session following its first quarterly report since its IPO last month. The electric vehicle manufacturer stated in his letter to shareholders it expected to be “a few hundred vehicles off” than its previous target of producing 1,200 units by the end of this year. Investor attention this week has remained focused on the Federal Reserve’s updated monetary policy outlook for next year, with central bank projections released mid-week suggesting that the Fed could increase interest rates three times next year. The specter of higher rates and a low liquidity environment as the central bank also accelerates the process of reducing its asset purchases continued to weigh heavily on longer-lived technology and highly valued growth stocks. on the potential for future profits. Even with Wednesday’s rebound, the Nasdaq Composite was down 5% over the past month. And shares of some notable tech stocks fell sharply on Thursday, with Apple (AAPL) shares down almost 4%, and that of Adobe (ADBE) down more than 10%, after the software giant released full-year sales forecasts suggesting slower service growth upon reopening. The story continues On the flip side, cyclical stocks in the energy and financials sectors outperformed on Thursday, with the outlook for higher interest rates and stronger growth seen to be beneficial for those sectors. “What investors need to understand is that we are going through a major monetary policy transition,” said Troy Gayeski, chief market strategist at FS Investments, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. “The Fed has been implementing emergency policies arguably much longer than it should have been, and as money supply growth slows as it slows balance sheet expansion and increases finally next year, we could at least expect more volatility in the markets. And that’s really what we saw last month. ” “The biggest difference between now and six months, if not over a year ago, is that you could do just about anything and were confident it was going to increase. The economy was in full swing, we had a lot of fiscal stimulus, we still had unprecedented monetary policy stimulus, “he added. “And it’s a very different environment in 2022 where you’ll have to choose a lot more carefully.” 6:01 p.m. ET Thursday: Stable stock futures after tech sell off Here are the main moves in the markets as the overnight session started on Thursday: S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES = F ) : +5.25 points (+0.11%), at 4,674.00

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : +52 points (+ 0.14%), at 35,954.00

Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +6 points (+ 0.04%) to 15,876.50 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 13, 2021 in New York City. While investors are still concerned about rising prices due to inflation, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 175 points in Monday morning trading. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/stock-market-news-live-updates-december-17-2021-231504646.html

