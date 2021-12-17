Dow up as cyclicals gain; Nasdaq and S&P 500 fall on tech weakness

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, November 29, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

Fed to end bond purchases, signals rate hikes in 2022

Nine of the top 11 sectors of the S&P 500 are increasing; tech stocks fall

Lennar slips on missing quarterly profit

Indices: Dow up 0.38%, S&P down 0.23%, Nasdaq down 1.53%

Dec. 16 (Reuters) – The Dow Jones climbed Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s announcement of an earlier end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors into more economically sensitive sectors , while a drop in tech stocks hurt the Nasdaq and the S&P 500.

The US central bank said on Wednesday it would end its bond purchases in March and reported interest rate hikes of three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2022. read more

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said the US economy no longer needs increasing amounts of political support, as annual inflation has exceeded double the central bank’s target in recent months, so that the economy is close to full employment.

“Powell gave the markets the Christmas present they were looking for,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management, referring to the Fed’s plan to fight inflation as a welcome relief for the markets.

Nine of the top 11 sector indices in the S&P 500 were up, with economy-focused financials (.SPSY), energy (.SPNY) and materials (.SPLRCM) leading the gains, while the index S&P 500 Banks (.SPXBK) rose 2.5%.

Technology (.SPLRCT) and consumer discretionary (.SPLTCD), the sectors home to most of the mega-cap growth stocks, fell.

The Nasdaq Index (.IXIC) was under pressure from declines in shares of Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) between 2.0% and 4.4%.

“It’s a rotation to more economically sensitive parts of the market… and we’re seeing interest rates pick up a bit, which tends to work against tech stocks,” Nolte said.

Recent readings on soaring producer and consumer prices as well as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus have fueled anxiety, but with most of the biggest market events for the year now, the S&P 500 benchmark (.SPX) closed in at record levels.

“I would say a sprint to finish is probably what this market should expect,” said Art Hogan, chief markets strategist at National Securities in New York City.

“Chances are a lot of the things that caused turmoil in November and much of December are now in the rear view mirror, and markets may now be able to soar higher.”

At 12:02 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 136.14 points, or 0.38%, to 36,063.57, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 10.92 points, or 0.23%, to 4,698.93 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) is down 237.60 points, or 1.53%, to 15,327.98.

The CBOE volatility index (.VIX), often seen as Wall Street’s fear gauge, slipped to a three-week low.

Data showed that the number of Americans filing new jobless claims edged up last week, remaining at levels consistent with tighter labor market conditions. Read more

Meanwhile, a survey showed that production at US factories reached its highest level in nearly three years in November. Read more

Lennar Corp (LEN.N) fell 2.7% after the homebuilder missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly earnings as pandemic supply chain issues pushed up wood costs and delayed home deliveries.

Gaining issues outnumbered declines by a 1.99-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. The problems down outnumbered the advances for a ratio of 1.04 to 1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P Index recorded 66 new 52-week highs and a new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and 58 new lows.

Report by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel

