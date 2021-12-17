Dow up as cyclicals gain; Nasdaq and S&P 500 fall on tech weakness

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com
Register
Register
Dec. 16 (Reuters) – The Dow Jones climbed Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s announcement of an earlier end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors into more economically sensitive sectors , while a drop in tech stocks hurt the Nasdaq and the S&P 500.
The US central bank said on Wednesday it would end its bond purchases in March and reported interest rate hikes of three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2022. read more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said the US economy no longer needs increasing amounts of political support, as annual inflation has exceeded double the central bank’s target in recent months, so that the economy is close to full employment.
Register
“Powell gave the markets the Christmas present they were looking for,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management, referring to the Fed’s plan to fight inflation as a welcome relief for the markets.
Nine of the top 11 sector indices in the S&P 500 were up, with economy-focused financials (.SPSY), energy (.SPNY) and materials (.SPLRCM) leading the gains, while the index S&P 500 Banks (.SPXBK) rose 2.5%.
Technology (.SPLRCT) and consumer discretionary (.SPLTCD), the sectors home to most of the mega-cap growth stocks, fell.
The Nasdaq Index (.IXIC) was under pressure from declines in shares of Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) between 2.0% and 4.4%.
“It’s a rotation to more economically sensitive parts of the market… and we’re seeing interest rates pick up a bit, which tends to work against tech stocks,” Nolte said.
Recent readings on soaring producer and consumer prices as well as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus have fueled anxiety, but with most of the biggest market events for the year now, the S&P 500 benchmark (.SPX) closed in at record levels.
“I would say a sprint to finish is probably what this market should expect,” said Art Hogan, chief markets strategist at National Securities in New York City.
“Chances are a lot of the things that caused turmoil in November and much of December are now in the rear view mirror, and markets may now be able to soar higher.”
At 12:02 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 136.14 points, or 0.38%, to 36,063.57, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 10.92 points, or 0.23%, to 4,698.93 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) is down 237.60 points, or 1.53%, to 15,327.98.
The CBOE volatility index (.VIX), often seen as Wall Street’s fear gauge, slipped to a three-week low.
Data showed that the number of Americans filing new jobless claims edged up last week, remaining at levels consistent with tighter labor market conditions. Read more
Meanwhile, a survey showed that production at US factories reached its highest level in nearly three years in November. Read more
Lennar Corp (LEN.N) fell 2.7% after the homebuilder missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly earnings as pandemic supply chain issues pushed up wood costs and delayed home deliveries.
Gaining issues outnumbered declines by a 1.99-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. The problems down outnumbered the advances for a ratio of 1.04 to 1 on the Nasdaq.
The S&P Index recorded 66 new 52-week highs and a new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and 58 new lows.
Register
Report by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/wall-street-rises-fed-gears-up-inflation-fight-2021-12-16/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]