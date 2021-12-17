Fired McDonald’s CEO returns $ 105 million after malpracticeExBulletin







toggle legend Nam Y. Huh / AP

Nam Y. Huh / AP Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook has paid the hamburger giant back more than $ 105 million in stock and cash after learning he lied about the extent of his misconduct when he was his highest leader. “During my tenure as CEO, I have at times failed to uphold the values ​​of McDonald’s and to fulfill some of my responsibilities as an executive of the company,” Easterbrook said in a prepared statement released Thursday by McDonald’s. “I apologize to my former colleagues, the board of directors and the franchisees and suppliers of the company for this.” McDonald’s fired Easterbrook in late 2019 after admitting to exchanging videos and texts in a non-physical, consensual relationship with an employee. At the time of his dismissal, Easterbrook told the company there were no other similar cases and an inspection of his cell phone appeared to confirm this. McDonald’s board of directors approved a “no cause” separation agreement that allowed Easterbrook to retain tens of millions of stock-based benefits and other compensation. Then, in July 2020, the company received an anonymous report from an employee claiming that Easterbrook had had sex with another employee. After an investigation, McDonald’s confirmed this relationship as well as two other physical and sexual relationships with employees in the year leading up to the dismissal of its top executive. The company said Easterbrook removed evidence of those relationships from his phone. The McDonald’s board sued Easterbrook in August 2020, saying he would not have fired him without cause had he known the extent of his misconduct. The company requested repayment of stock awards granted in 2018 and 2019, as Easterbrook’s separation agreement made it clear that it would lose them if the company determined it had entered into a “harmful conduct”. The settlement announced Thursday holds Easterbrook accountable and confirms the board’s decision to pursue the case, McDonald’s president Enrique Hernandez Jr. said in a prepared statement. “The resolution avoids a protracted legal process and allows us to move forward,” Hernandez said. The action against Easterbrook came amid a larger judgment by the company on sexual harassment within its ranks. Over the past five years, at least 50 workers have filed complaints against the company, alleging physical and verbal harassment and, in some cases, retaliation when it arose. In October 2019, __ a month before Easterbrook’s layoff __ McDonald’s launched a new harassment training program for its 850,000 U.S. employees, but franchisees were not required to provide it. McDonald’s went further this spring, saying it will require training of workers to tackle harassment, discrimination and violence at its restaurants from next year. Training will be required for 2 million workers in 39,000 stores around the world.

