Tech stocks are being crushed. The Reality of Fed Tapering Ramp-Up Success.

Text size





Big tech stocks were hammered on Thursday, with losses mounting as the day wore on.

The reality of the Fed’s decision to reduce its bond purchases more quickly has finally come to the fore.

Heavy technology Nasdaq composite went into free fall with about an hour remaining in the trading day. By the time the bell rang, the index had fallen 2.5%.

Things weren’t so bad for the S&P 500 and the



Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.9% and the Dow Jones, which spent most of the day in the green, lost 30 points, or 0.1%. In the late afternoon, losses at Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) worsened, both losing more than 2.9%, weighing on the Dow.

The indices soared on Wednesday afternoon after the Fed announced it would end its bond buying program by March and signaled it could raise interest rates three times d ‘by the end of next year.

For now, less liquidity flowing in the markets makes investors less willing to place fairly risky bets on high-valuation companies that are looking for innovations to generate large profits many years later.





Amazon.com



(ticker: AMZN),





Netflix



(NFLX),





You’re here



(TSLA) and





Nvidia



(NVDA) saw its shares plunge to between 2.3% and 6.8% on Thursday. the



ARK Innovation

Exchange Traded Funds (ARKKs) have now fallen around 11% since December 8.

Short-term interest rate hikes would help tackle still-high inflation. This could slow economic growth and, indeed, the largely economically sensitive Dow Jones is still below its all-time high reached on November 8.

The central bank’s action did not stop there. Thursday, the Bank of England interest increased its benchmark interest rate at 0.25%, from 0.1%. The European Central Bank left rates at minus 0.5%, but reduced the amount of bonds it would buy.

While bank moves could be a problem for many stocks, many have performed well. Just over half of the S&P 500 stocks rose, according to FactSet. The majority of US stocks had already been down for a long time, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s policy changes.

On the labor front, initial jobless claims rose to 206,000, above the forecast of 200,000, but the four-week average fell to 203,750, the lowest since March 2020. This report does not change much to the Fed story.

The general optimism of the stock markets spread to Asian and European investors. the



Shanghai Composite

the index ended the day up 0.8% with the Hong Kong people







Hang Seng Index

gains 0.2%. Japanese



Nikkei 225

was up 2.1%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 the index rose 1.2%.

Here are 6 moving actions:

Accenture (ACN) gained 6.6% after exceeding profit guidance and raising its guidance for the full year.

Adobe (ADBE) fell 10% after its profits hit only analysts’ expectations, while its Forecast for 2022 is lower than expected.

DocuSign (DOCU) fell 0.7% after being reduced to equal weight due to being overweight at Morgan Stanley.





AT&T



(T) gained 7% after being upgraded to overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.





Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



(REGN) fell 4% after a study showed its Covid antibody didn’t work as well against Omicron.





Delta Airlines



(DAL) gained 2.2% after promising significant profitability in 2022 on its investor day.

Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected], Pierre Brianon at [email protected] and Ben Levisohn at [email protected]