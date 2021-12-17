Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,739.78, down 29.38 points.) Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 36 cents, or 1.5%, to $ 23.54 on 9.9 million shares. Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX: K). Materials. Up 43 cents, or 6.6 percent, to $ 6.90 on 8.8 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up to eight cents, or 0.3 percent, to $ 30.28 on 8.5 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Materials. Down eight cents, or 2.2%, to $ 3.58 on 7.4 million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Down five cents, or 4.3%, to $ 1.10 on 6.8 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down six cents, or 0.4%, to $ 15.06 on 6.2 million shares. Companies in the news: Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSX: RFP). Up to 12 cents to $ 16.93. Resolute Forest Products Inc. indefinitely suspends pulp and paper operations at its plant in Calhoun, Tennessee, affecting 350 employees. Fabric manufacturing and processing will continue at the site and the adjacent distribution center will remain fully operational. The Montreal-based company says the mill lost US $ 62 million in the 12 months ending September 30 despite good market conditions for pulp and uncoated loose paper. Resolute says pulp and paper operations will continue for up to 60 days to ensure an orderly shutdown, comply with environmental safeguards and transition customers. The plant, which employs 545 people, has an annual capacity of 147,000 tonnes of pulp and 149,000 tonnes of paper as well as 60,000 tonnes of tissue paper. He expects the move when completed will improve its overall operating income by $ 35 million to $ 40 million. Resolute expects to record US $ 135 million of non-cash impairment and accelerated amortization as well as US $ 32 million asset impairment in the fourth quarter. Transat AT (TSX: TRZ). Down seven cents or 1.7 percent to $ 3.98. The relationship between Canada’s airline watchdog and the travel industry is under scrutiny following the publication of emails from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in which industry executives urged regulators to support their position against reimbursement of passengers, a few days before the Canadian Transportation Agency. only that. Disclosed under a Federal Court of Appeal order, a March 22 letter from Transat CEO Jean-Marc Eustache asked CTA to issue a statement anticipating complaints and lawsuits amid thousands of flight cancellations at the start of the pandemic. Three days later, CTA issued a statement that airlines could generally issue flight credits or vouchers to customers whose flights had been canceled due to the pandemic, rather than refunding them. The Association of Canadian Travel Agencies also wrote to the regulator asking for help in “preventing credit card chargebacks.” Gabor Lukacs, chairman of the air passenger rights group, said behind-the-scenes communication between the leadership and the quasi-judicial body undermines the agency’s independence. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 16, 2021. The Canadian Press

