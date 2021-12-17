Stock market today: technology is beaten as the Fed’s exhilaration fades





A day after rallying to the latest Federal Reserve policy announcements, the stock market posted a rapid 180, with technological actions (-2.8%) notably when falling from a cliff. On Thursday, Europe shook up the sector a bit, where the central banks of England and Norway raised their benchmark interest rates by 15 basis points to 0.25% and 25 basis points to 0, 5%, respectively. (A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.) This has triggered at least some of the tech sales, which have also been trading at extremely high levels lately. With nearly 27 times the profit forecast, technology is the second most expensive and much more volatile industry than S&P 500 ratio 20.5. Mega-cap names Apple (AAPL, -3.9%) and Microsoft (MSFT, -2.9%) were the source of significant losses in the major indices. Stocks of chips have also been brutalized. “Reports that Apple potentially supports in-house wireless chip production add to the weakness of many [semiconductor] components, ”says Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. Skyworks Solutions (SWKS, -8.5%) and Xilinx (XLNX, -8.2%) were among the worst performers in the semiconductor industry. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips.

This resulted in deep pain for the Nasdaq composite, which fell 2.5% to 15,180. The S&P 500 lost 0.9% to 4,668, and the strength of cyclical sectors limited the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a marginal decline to 35,897. Other stock market news today: Small cap Russel 2000 sank 2.0% to 2,152.

sank 2.0% to 2,152. U.S. Crude Oil Futures pulled off a 2.1% gain against grain, coming in at $ 72.38 per barrel.

pulled off a 2.1% gain against grain, coming in at $ 72.38 per barrel. Gold Futures gained 1.3% to $ 1,788.10 after the decline in the US dollar.

gained 1.3% to $ 1,788.10 after the decline in the US dollar. Some of the air came out of Bitcoin, too, with the cryptocurrency down 2.7% to $ 47,913.61. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are at 4 p.m.) Turning to real estate for stability in 2022 Traditional wisdom has it that rate hikes can hurt dividend-paying stocks. After all, the thinking is this: If you can get comparable income from bonds, which are generally less risky than stocks, why wouldn’t you go for the relative safety of debt? However, real estate investment trusts (REITs) generally act as the exception and not the rule, with S&P Global noting that during the majority of periods of significant rate hikes, REITs have matched or beat the S&P 500. And there are other reasons to believe 2022 could be a good year for REITs. “As business activity and daily life normalize, demand for commercial and residential real estate will continue to recover,” said State Street Global Advisors. “Combined with higher rent inflation in 2022, this supports the REIT’s dividend growth and potential valuation appreciation. “ In our latest prospective analysis of investors positioning themselves for 2022, we explore the real estate sector. Read on as we take a look at 12 of the best REITs for 2022 that offer a mix of below-average valuations, above-average returns, and some potential for growth.

