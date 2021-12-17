The advancing US stock market masks treacherous currents beneath the surface

U.S. equity markets are once again sailing to record highs, but below the surface, a strong tide is pushing the stock prices of hundreds of companies down to their lowest levels of the past 12 months.

The growing divergence in the performance of individual stocks portends a fierce rotation, supercharged by booming options trading and a hawkish fulcrum from the Federal Reserve that could upend the positions of many investors.

Investors say the moves are unusual given they face both a change in Fed policy and the rapidly spreading variant of the Omicron coronavirus – two tectonic changes of the type that often prompt stocks to move in tandem.

“We may be on the verge of seeing the Fed pull the punch bowl for the first time in three years,” said Jason Goldberg, senior portfolio manager at Capstone, a volatility-focused hedge fund. “Think about the number of strategies based on Fed support; you have to rethink them.

Earlier this month, 1,380 stocks traded on US stock exchanges hit their lowest level in a year. Days later, when the S&P 500 hit its first closing record in three weeks and extended its year-to-date gain to 25%, more than 210 stocks in the index were at least 10% below. of their 52-week highs.

On the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite, the numbers are even more striking, with more than 1,300 stocks down 50% or more from their highest level last year. And about 80 percent of the more than 3,000 stocks on the stock market are down at least 10 percent.

The relatively low correlation is part of the reason why some managers are struggling in a year when the S&P 500 posted double-digit gain. According to Goldman Sachs estimates, just five stocks – Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla and Google’s parent Alphabet – have accounted for more than half of the S&P 500’s returns since April.

On days when the market crashed over the past month and Cboe’s Vix volatility index surged, S&P 500 stocks moved into tighter formation. But even then, quirks surfaced, including two weeks ago when the index slipped but its main constituent – Apple – steadily rose.

“Right now, the index’s movements are completely misleading about what’s going on below the surface,” said Brian Bost, co-head of Equity Derivatives in the Americas at Barclays.

The sharp fluctuations have intensified over the past two weeks. Goldman strategist Rocky Fishman pointed out that extreme levels of options trading was one of the factors propelling stocks in such different directions. This is a fact exacerbated by what he called “non-fundamental stock trading,” an allusion to retail traders who have crammed into the market for the past 22 months.

Option volumes have increased in recent months, with the Options Clearing Corporation having a record November. Since the beginning of December, there have been two days where more than 50 million options changed hands in the United States, a level crossed less than 10 times in history, according to Bloomberg data.

Michael Wilson, equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, warned the bank’s clients this week that he expected major indices [go] nowhere in the next 12 months ”. In this scenario, he said their stock selection is more important than before.

“2021 has been a difficult year to trade despite the very robust returns of the major large-cap indices,” he added. “It seemed that the stocks and styles favored by the market one day would be very different the next.”

Traders and strategists added that correlations could improve further in the coming weeks, as the Fed tries to burnish its reputation in good faith. If the changes in monetary policy cause a jolt of volatility in the markets, or if the Omicron variant starts to dramatically change the global growth path, it will cause the type of trading behavior when entire industries or indices move in parallel, said. analysts.

“Nobody knows what will happen with inflation,” Bost said. “Over the next six months, we might find that we’re in regime change and the correlations might go back to 1, where people are saying we need to get out of stocks.”