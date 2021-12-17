US tech stocks slide after central bank policy changes





U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as shares of some of the largest publicly traded technology companies fell after policy decisions by the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Federal Reserve. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite fell 2.5%, its worst day since late September, while the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.9%, led by declines in the tech sector . The laggards included chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, two of the top-performing US large-cap stocks of the year, which fell 6.8% and 5.4%, respectively. Tesla, Adobe and Qualcomm also came under pressure, with respective declines of 5%, 10.2% and 5.9%. The measures reversed gains on Wednesday, as Fed Chairman Jay Powell took an optimistic tone about the economy and positioned the US central bank for tighter policy. As fund managers braced for a hawkish Fed tilt, some were encouraged that it was not launching more aggressive tightening. But that sentiment seems to have faded at least temporarily in the stock market. Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to interest rates because their value is based on the prospect of future growth, which is diminished by higher borrowing costs. “It’s interest rate trading and quality trading,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Wealth Advisors, who noted that the stock market was nonetheless out of sync with Treasury bonds. US who on Thursday indicated lower interest rate expectations. . In the US Treasury market, the two-year yield, which moves with interest rate expectations, fell 0.05 percentage points to 0.62 percent. The benchmark 10-year yield fell 0.03 percentage point to 1.43 percent. The declines in the United States on Thursday contrasted sharply with the rebounds in European and Asian stocks earlier today. London’s FTSE 100 index rose 1.3 percent, as mainland European stock markets also posted strong gains. The regional Stoxx 600 rose 1.3 percent. In Asia, the Japanese Topix rose 1.5%. The BoE’s monetary policy committee on Thursday voted 8-1 to hike rates 0.15 percentage points to 0.25%, surprising some economists who expected the bank to hold back the fire given the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. “Obviously, Omicron’s risks posed a question, but overall we thought a hike was the right thing to do,” said Bill Papadakis, macro strategist at Lombard Odier. “The approach [the BoE] taken . . . is that the economy has become more resistant to Covid, and that Omicron was not a sufficient reason not to launch the [hiking] process, ”he added. Investors sold UK government bonds following the BoE’s move, pushing the yield on 10-year gilts up 0.02 percentage point to 0.75%. The sell-off also spilled over into eurozone debt, with the German 10-year yield rising 0.01 percentage point to minus 0.36%. ECB policymakers also confirmed on Thursday their intention to end net buying under the central bank’s bond buying program during the pandemic next March. However, in the second quarter of next year, he will increase the bond purchase rate under another scheme from € 20 billion to € 40 billion, before lowering it to € 20 billion. ‘euros from October 2022.

